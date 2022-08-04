Miami Targeting South Florida Safety Recruits Committed Elsewhere

Miami has a top 10 recruiting class of 2023 to date, according to Sports Illustrated, but the 16-man group has plenty of room for more talent.

The secondary, and in particular the safety spot, looks to be among the remaining priorities like running back and wide receiver.

Several top prospects at the position are either set to soon come off the board, like Jayden Bonsu, while others are committed but continue to hear from programs like Miami anyway. Two prospects in the latter group are semi-local targets from south Florida who confirmed continued efforts from Mario Cristobal and company ahead of the 2022 season.

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defensive back Daemon Fagan surprised many with a commitment to NC State last month. It was the only official visit he took, despite a top group of contenders including Miami, Florida State and Ohio State in the mix beforehand.

No trips beyond Raleigh are currently planned, Fagan told All Hurricanes this week, though the recruiting pitches from The U haven't slowed down.

"It's the hometown. Hometown team," Fagan said. "As a kid, everybody growing up in Miami wanted to go to Miami and they're known for their good defense as well. At safety, too, with Ed Reed, Sean Taylor and everything.

"Especially with Cristobal going there, and the culture change. That's an uprising team. The ACC is catching on fire, it's definitely a place I want to be in."

The nearly 6'3" Fagan has up to four official visits remaining, but has no plans locked in at this time. On a similar plane is Conrad Hussey, the Penn State safety commitment out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

Penn State was his only official visit of June and he is unsure of the trips he may take in the fall. Miami, Missouri and Oklahoma are among those in contact with the speedy secondary prospect in addition to James Franklin's program.

"Miami is on me hard, too," Hussey said. "I love the crib, always loved the crib. That's like home."

Unlike with Fagan, long having been a top target for The U, Hussey earned his Miami offer during the spring evaluation period when Cane coaches came by in May. He picked Penn State back in April.

"It's down the street, so I can just go any time," Hussey said of Miami. "Mario Cristobal, Dennis Smith ... Coach (Jahmile) Addae taught me some things, I'm not gonna lie. It was a technique he uses with his DBs, in soft press man that keeps you light on your feet. It's all about the little things."

There is no timeline for a final decision between the south Florida pair, though each reports solidity to the programs occupying their names on the verbal commitment list.

