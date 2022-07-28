2023 Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: Running Backs to Watch

Entering the 2022 season, the Miami Hurricanes, led by returning leading rusher Jaylan Knighton and others, have one of the deepest running back rooms in the ACC.

And while the Hurricanes do not yet have a running back committed to their 2023 recruiting class, they are in the running for multiple players who bring a very different skill set.

Here are some backs that Miami is connected to at this point in the recruiting cycle.

Cedric Baxter Jr.

The Edgewater (Fla.) High School product had a breakout junior season in his first full year as a running back, rushing for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns and helped lead the Eagles to a district title in Florida’s second-highest classification.

While he received an offer from Miami in April 2021, the Hurricanes did not increase their involvement in Baxter's recruitment until Kevin Smith took over as running backs coach in January 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound workhorse back made unofficial visits to Miami in both March and April of this year. The Hurricanes are finalists for Baxter, who is set to announce his commitment on August 10, but he's considered a Texas lean at this time.

Christopher Johnson

The South Florida speedster out of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School has one of the most dynamic skillsets out of any running back in the 2023 cycle. Johnson's breakaway speed and catching ability offers college programs immediate impact as a potential third-down back.

Ranked as the No. 349 overall prospect in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Johnson has seen his recruitment skyrocket as of late, with offers from Miami, Alabama, Clemson and other Power Five schools over the past three months.

Johnson's skillset translates well to the college level, especially with his ability to create in space, and he could become a must-grab for the Hurricanes if Baxter commits elsewhere in less than two weeks.

Parker Jenkins

Since he received an offer from Miami in May 2022, the Houston (Texas) Klein Forest High School product has not been mentioned much with the Hurricanes.

The 5-foot-10 two-sport track star is considered an LSU lean and left Miami off his Top 12 schools list released in May, but the Hurricanes could become a late player in his recruitment if they miss out on Baxter.

Jenkins does not project as a workhorse running back at 5'10", 185 pounds, but the electricity, elusiveness and breakaway speed that he brings as a rusher, receiver and returner make him an easy and versatile fit into any offense.

