Olaus Alinen Talks Miami, Alabama, and His College Decision

The Miami Hurricanes are trying to put together an elite offensive line class. Adding Olaus Alinen to an already impressive group would go a long way in doing that.

After growing up in Finland, Alinen made the move to the United States to further develop himself and learn more about American life and football. It’s a process that’s helped him.

He has seen offers from the best of the best, and narrowed his school choices to five – Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon – before going into decision mode.

Now at Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School, the elite prospect is participating in the Under Armour Future 50 event at IMG Academy. He took time to discuss his recruitment, with the following statement regarding his final five.

“You know, it’s a bunch of schools that I know can develop (offensive linemen),” said Alinen. “I’m comfortable with those schools. So right now, it’s more like, where I want to be (when making a decision)?

“Who are the people I want to be around the next three or four years? And, where do I see myself the most?”

As for the schools, Alinen discussed what stood out, with Alabama first.

“I mean, they’ve been recruiting me a long time. They’ve always been there. Showing love. The program is really good. It’s kind of the standard in college football for now.”

“For Alabama, they tell me about the longer goals. Getting to the NFL and getting to a second contract. They are really pitching that. They are a place that can make it happen.”

Next up, Alinen discussed his thoughts about the Miami Hurricanes.

“I mean, it’s been awesome with them. Coach (Mario) Cristobal and coach (Alex) Mirabal, they were the second coaching staff to offer me when they were back at Oregon and I still lived in Europe. So, it’s been going on since, it’s been really strong with them.”

Alinen also likes that Cristobal is a former offensive lineman himself, giving the Canes an extra edge with his recruitment.

“I think it’s a really awesome thing because you get two really skilled offensive line coaches, and you get more eyes around the offensive line. When you have former offensive linemen as coaches, it’s going to be a priority as a team.”

As for making a decision, Alinen is getting close.

“Yeah, probably during this month at some point,” Alinen answered about when he’d like to make a college choice.

“A little bit,” Alinen answered regarding if he knew where he would be going. “I’m starting to get a little feel, but we’ll see. We’ll see.”

The other factor in Alinen’s decision would be where he’s from. Being from Finland, that’s a unique recruitment. He talked about why he’s looking at the five aforementioned schools.

“Each school is a little different. Especially when I visited there were different types of places. But for me, location is not that big of a factor because I’m already so far away. Just got to find out what kind of place fits me.

“I lived in big cities. I used to live in Atlanta. But like, I used to live in a small city, so I am kind of used to both, both cities.”

When it comes to making a decision, here’s what Alinen felt was best for him.

“What’s the best fit for me? Where can I be comfortable and happy, and develop myself? You have to try to enjoy the process. And when you are having fun doing it, I feel like you’re going to get the most out of it.

Finally, Alinen compared the culture at Alabama to Miami.

“I mean, they are a little different. Uh, Alabama is more just like, you go there and you grind it out. Stuff like that.

“I feel like Miami, it’s a little warmer atmosphere I would say.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.