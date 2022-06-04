Skip to main content

Robby Washington Looks Back at Miami Football Commitment

date 2022-06-04

To say Robby Washington's decision to play football at Miami was a family call would be an understatement. 

The local star who dominated at Killian High School in 2021, among the most coveted pass catchers in the state, would pick The U over offers from Georgia, Alabama and many others on March 23. His brother Bobby, also in the class of 2023, would pick the program on the dame day. 

The duo, with Robby at wide receiver and Bobby at linebacker, are pledged to play for the coach who signed their father out of Killian in the early 2000s. It turns out Bobby Washington Sr. was recruited by Mario Cristobal ahead of his career at NC State. 

"He coached my dad at NC State," Robby recently told All Hurricanes. "My dad first told me coach Cristobal is going to take care of you the way he took care of me. I just knew they were good hands to be in. 

"He told me he's not no regular coach, who is going to get you to make him look good. He's there for you to succeed, to take care of you." 

Robby Washington

Washington throwing up 'The U' at a 7-on-7 tournament in Dallas.

Robby Washington picked up more recruiting attention, some four dozen offers to just over two dozen, relative to Bobby as a linebacker projection. It caused some inconsistencies with how programs viewed the pair as a package duo. 

Cristobal's approach at Miami ended up being the correct one.

"They love my brother just as much as they love me," Robby said. "We want to go to the same school for college. They weren't just saying, 'we can take your brother and get you.' They were saying, 'both of you can start the class off.'

"It just lights me up. The coaches make me feel at home."

Plenty of programs remain interested in the Washington brothers, and while visits elsewhere could eventually be a par of the conversation, the two are quite comfortable representing the local program. 

"I'm not just shutting my recruitment down, because anything can come out of the ordinary, but Miami's my crib," Robby said. "It's where I'm from. It's home town." 

The Hurricanes currently have five verbal commitments in the recruiting class of 2023. 

