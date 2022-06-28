WR Nathaniel Joseph Commits to Miami Hurricanes

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph has committed to Miami after an official visit to UM on Friday.

Mario Cristobal secured one of his biggest recruiting victories yet as head coach of the Hurricanes with 2023 Miami Edison (Fla.) High School wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph Jr. committing to Miami on Tuesday.

Ranked as the No. 119 player and No. 19 wideout in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Joseph is now the highest-rated receiver in UM's 2023 class. Athlete Robby Washington, an On3 Sports consensus four-star recruit, is expected to play wide receiver, as well.

Joseph committed to Miami less than two weeks after decommitting from Clemson on June 14. The 5-foot-8 receiver took an official visit to Louisville on June 17 before heading back down to Coral Gables the week after.

Miami offered Joseph when he was a sophomore, but the recruitment of the rising senior had not picked up until after Cristobal and his staff were in place.

"When I got in the whole recruitment process, Miami wasn't recruiting me and everything. They made it easy for me to leave," Joseph told the Miami Herald before his decision to decommit from the Tigers. "I always tell everybody, if Miami would've been recruiting me how this staff is recruiting me from the jump, I would've been going to Miami."

The current staff's persistence ended up paying off, with Joseph now being the highest-ranked pledge to commit to Miami this cycle.

Given how quick and elusive he is with his route-running and with the ball in his hands, Joseph will give the Hurricanes a threat in the short and intermediate passing game, The Edison product is also the first Red Raider to commit to UM since safety Robert Knowles did so in 2015.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.