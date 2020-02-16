Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers 16-8 (6-7 in Big Ten)

Last Result: Indiana Hoosiers 89, Iowa Hawkeyes 77

The Hoosiers ended a four game losing streak in large part due to an offense explosion from three point range led by Devonte Green, who came off the bench and hit a career high seven threes in the contest. Indiana made a season high 11 threes in the game, which is more than double their average threes made per game entering the contest at 5.3, which ranked last among Big Ten teams. Indiana was also very efficient shooting the ball against the Hawkeyes, as they shot 45.9% from the field and 52.4% from long range, which is significantly better than the Hoosiers season average of shooting 32.6% from deep.

Iowa also shot the ball well in Assembly Hall, as they shot 50.0% from the field. Despite shooting well in the game, Iowa still did not even match their average scoring output per game at 79.0, which leads the Big Ten, in large part due to the fact they had 18 turnovers in the game and lost the rebounding battle 39 to 28. Even though Indiana’s offense was playing at a high level throughout the game, as they scored 49 points in the first half, marking the most they have scored in a first half in Big Ten play this season, the Hoosiers struggled taking care of the basketball with 17 turnovers in the game. Turnovers have been an issue for Indiana all season, as they average 13.5 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the conference. The Hoosiers made up for some of those lost possessions due to the turnovers on the offensive glass, as they accounted for 16 offensive rebounds in the game.

Indiana went on a 17-3 run through the halfway mark of the first half to take the lead 31-16. After the run, the Hawkeyes were never able to cut the Hoosiers lead to within single digits, despite an outstanding effort from Luka Garza, who accounted for 38 points on 14-for-22 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks in the game. Indiana was led by Devonte Green, who scored 27 points in the contest, while his brother, the Lakers sharpshooter, Danny Green supported him in the stands. Trayce Jackson-Davis also played well for the Hoosiers, as he had a double-double in the contest with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Race Thompson also had a big game off the bench for Indiana, as he matched his season high in points with 10.

Indiana was able to get a huge win in Assembly Hall to stop their losing streak. Even though both teams shot the ball well, it certainly wasn’t a pretty display of basketball, as the teams combined for 35 turnovers in the contest. However, Indiana was able to come away with a big Quad One victory that will help their tournament resume and the team’s confidence, as they head into Ann Arbor.

Indiana Hoosiers Last Matchup Against Michigan:

January 25, 2019: Michigan Wolverines 69, Indiana Hoosiers 46

The No. 5 ranked Wolverines started fast in Assembly Hall, scoring the first 17 points of the game and never allowing the Hoosiers to cut the deficit within single digits the rest of the way. The Michigan defense was stifling against the Hoosiers, as it took Indiana over seven minutes of game action until they put their first points on the board. Indiana shot an extremely poor 27.6% from the field and 15.0% from three point range in the contest. Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers with 16 points and 12 rebounds, as no other Indiana player reached double-digits in points in the game.

The Wolverines had four players score at least 10 points in the contest, as Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting, Zavier Simpson played well scoring 12 points while also adding six rebounds and five assists, Charles Mathews had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and John Teske had 11 points and two blocks in the game. Michigan did not light it up on the offensive end, as they only shoot 43.1% from the field and 34.5% from three point range, but they did enough on offense, led by their 10 three point makes, to win convincingly, while the Hoosiers couldn’t seem to do anything right when they had the ball. Michigan dominated Indiana from wire to wire in a game that was never close.

Players to Watch:

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Freshman, Forward

The 6-9 freshman Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in points per game at 14.0 and rebounds per contest at 8.0. Jackson-Davis leads all Big Ten freshman in points per game and ranks second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage for players who play more than 20 minutes a game, as he is shooting 59.0% from the field. The forward from Greenwood, Indiana is not a threat from the outside, as he has attempted zero three pointers this season. Jackson-Davis has been playing really well recently, as he has scored at least 12 points in six out of Indiana’s last seven games. The freshman has not played, as well on the road this season, though, as he is averaging 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in road games. Jackson-Davis will have to continue to play well and step up on the road against the Wolverines if the Hoosiers are going to defeat Michigan for the first time since 2016.

Devonte Green, Senior, Guard

Devonte Green has had a really up and down season for the Hoosiers. When his shots fall early in the game and he begins to play with confidence, Green is the best offensive player on the team; however, there are many nights in which he is non-existent. Green has had nine games with six points or less but has also had eight games with at least 14 points this season, including a 30 point outing against No. 17 Florida State and a 27 point outing in Indiana’s last contest against Iowa, which both resulted in Indiana convincing wins. Overall Green is Indiana’s third leading scorer, averaging 11.0 points per game while shooting a solid 38.3% from long range. Green is not afraid to let it fly, and once he makes a few he will continue to fire away, as he has shot at least six threes in eight games this season. Green has also had seven games in which he has made at least three shots from behind the arc. Devonte Green will have a big role for Indiana against Michigan, and which version of himself comes to play off the Indiana bench, may go a long way in deciding the outcome in Crisler Center.

What stands out about the Hoosiers? How will their success against Iowa affect them later today against Michigan? Comment below!!!