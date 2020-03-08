Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Maryland Terrapins

No. 9 Maryland Terrapins 23-7 (13-6 in Big Ten)

Last Result: Rutgers Scarlet Knights 78, Maryland Terrapins 67

With the loss to Rutgers at the RAC, the Terrapins lost out on their chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten in Piscataway and have now lost three of their last four games. In fact, Maryland has led for under 6 minutes total in their last four contests combined. The Terrapins, who somehow managed to go into halftime down only six points despite going 2-for-16 from beyond the arc in the first half, got dominated throughout the second half, as Rutgers expanded their lead to as many as 21. In total, Maryland led in the game for just 52 seconds, as the Scarlet Knights were in control throughout the contest. Despite Maryland’s track record of coming back in games, as they have come back to win from down at least 14 points four times in Big Ten play this season, the Scarlet Knights made sure that Maryland never got close to making this a competitive game late in the second half. In fact, if it wasn’t for a Maryland 10-2 run after they subbed out their starters, the final score would have been even more lopsided.

Maryland’s senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. helped the Terrapins stay in the game in the first half, as he accounted for 13 points; however, in the second half, Cowan Jr. was held to just six points while the team continued to struggle from beyond the arc, finishing the game 6-for-32, 18.8%, from long range. The Terrapins have not been a great shooting team from three point range, as they have shot 30.9% from deep as a team, which ranks 2nd worst among Big Ten teams. Even though Maryland has been able to stay atop the Big Ten standings despite their shooting woes from long range, they were unable to come away with the win in Piscataway because they simply couldn’t knock down their open threes. Jalen Smith played well for the Terrapins, as he had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. However, other than Cowan Jr. and Smith no other Maryland player reached double figures or shot over 37.5% from the field if they attempted more than two shots in the game.

The Terrapins defense is usually really good, giving up just 64.3 points per game, which ranks 38th best in the country. However, against Rutgers, the Maryland defense was poor, as they allowed the worst three point shooting team in the Big Ten to make seven threes while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Rutgers also was able to shoot a solid 49.2% from the field in the game, which is way above the shooting percentage Maryland has allowed in every game combined this season of just 39.7% that ranks 26th best in college basketball. Rutgers also shared the wealth offensively, as six players had at least nine points in the contest.

Rutgers started the second half on a 16-6 run and hit 10 of its first 14 shots of the half to take control of the game. The Terrapins had no answers for Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights got another big win on their home floor to enhance their tournament resume. With the loss, Maryland now has to beat the Wolverines in College Park and break their two game losing streak if they want to ensure that they at least will get a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

Maryland’s Last Matchup Against Michigan:

March 3, 2019: Michigan Wolverines 69, Maryland Terrapins 62

The No. 17 ranked Terrapins lost their first Big Ten home game of the season against the No. 9 ranked Wolverines. In the game, all 10 starters reached double-figures in points, while the teams’ benches combined for just 11 points. Both teams also shot 6-for-20, 30%, from beyond the arc. Michigan shot 43.9% from the field while Maryland shot 43.1% in the contest. The Terrapins were up 22-16 before the Wolverines went on a 12-2 run over the final seven minutes of the half. The game went back and forth to start the second half, as Maryland took the lead 43-41 with 11:25 remaining before Michigan went on a 7-0 run and never allowed the Terrapins to take the lead again.

The Wolverines were led by Ignas Brazdeikis who led the team with 21 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske each had double-doubles in the game, as Simpson accounted for 12 points and 10 assists while Teske scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Isaiah Livers, who started in place of the injured Charles Matthews, scored 11 points and hit three shots from long range in the game. Jordan Poole also accounted for 12 points in the contest, as all of Michigan’s starters except Simpson played at least 36 minutes while the Wolverines point guard played 32. Michigan’s bench only got a total of 19 minutes and accounted for just two points in the game. Michigan also did a great job of taking care of the basketball in this game, as they only turned the ball over four times.

The Terrapins best guard Anthony Cowen Jr. scored 10 points in the contest but was not efficient. Cowen Jr. shot 4-for-15 in the game and 1-for-7 from long range while turning the ball over four times. Bruno Fernando the Terps best big wasn’t much more effective, as he shot 5-for-13 while accounting for 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Jalen Smith played solid for Maryland in this game, as he had 11 points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. The other Maryland starters Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala each had 10 points in the game.

In a tightly contested game, the Terrapins top players cost them, as they weren’t efficient enough and didn’t make enough plays late in the second half to defeat the Wolverines. Michigan went on the road without one of their best players in Matthews and picked up a big win in their last matchup against Maryland.

Players to Watch:

Anthony Cowan Jr., Senior, Guard

The 6-0 guard is the Terrapins’ best scorer, as he leads the team in points and ranks 6th in the Big Ten in points per contest at 16.2. Cowan Jr. has scored at least nine points in every game this season except one while he also has had eight games in which he has scored at least 20 points. The senior point guard also leads the team in assists, as he averages 4.6 assists per contest, which ranks 5th best in the Big Ten. If the game is close near the end, Cowan Jr. will certainly be the one with the ball in his hands looking to create a shot. The Maryland point guard has not beaten the Wolverines in each of their last four matchups and Cowan Jr. certainly didn’t play up to his potential in his last game against Michigan. With a share of the Big Ten title on the line for Maryland in Anthony Cowan Jr. 's last game in College Park, the Maryland guard will certainly be looking for his shot early and often against the Wolverines.

Jalen Smith, Sophomore, Forward

Jalen Smith is one of three players in the Big Ten to average a double-double this season. Smith is averaging 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field. The 6-10 forward, who usually plays the center position for Maryland, ranks 2nd in the conference in blocks per game at 2.3. In 12 of Maryland’s last 13 games, Smith has had a double-double. Smith is also a threat from outside, as he averages one three pointer made a game on 37.8% shooting from long range. The Michigan bigs will certainly have their hands full against Smith, as the sophomore can take over a game on both ends of the court.

Maryland isn't playing its best basketball, can Michigan steal a win on the road? What worries you the most about the Terps? Comment below!!!