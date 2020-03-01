Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan fell by three points to Ohio State at home earlier this month in a game that felt winnable. Now, Ohio State is playing better and Michigan is trying to rebound after a home loss against Wisconsin. It's a rivalry game, in Columbus and the two squads are knotted up at 9-8 in the Big Ten. Let's see how Ohio State looks on paper...

No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes 19-9 (9-8 in Big Ten)

Last Result: Ohio State Buckeyes 75, Nebraska Cornhuskers 54

The Buckeyes started the game hot, making nine of their first eleven shots, which included 5-for-6 from three point range to take a 26-12 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. Despite shooting only 31.3% from the field and 1-for-19 from deep the rest of the contest, the Buckeyes still never allowed the Cornhuskers to cut the lead to less than 12 at any point in the last 30 minutes of the game. The Buckeyes defense was superb in this one, as the Cornhuskers shot 35.6% from the field and 3-for-16, 18.8%, from beyond the arc. Ohio State’s defense is the second best in the Big Ten and 16th best in the country in points allowed per game at 62.3. The Buckeyes are also the 4th best defensive team in college basketball in opponents field goal percentage from inside the arc, as teams shoot just 42.8% from two point range against Ohio State.

Offensively in Lincoln, the Buckeyes were led by Kaleb Wesson, CJ Walker and Duane Washington Jr., who each accounted for at least 14 points. Wesson led the team with 16 points, scoring 10 of them from the foul line, and 18 rebounds. CJ Walker accounted for 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, and Duane Washington Jr., who started in place of the injured Kyle Young, scored 14 points, which included three shots from long range in the first three minutes of the contest. The Buckeyes were able to surpass their scoring average of 72 points per game, even though they did not shoot as well as they typically do from beyond the arc. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in three point percentage this season at 37.3% and average the second most makes from deep per contest in the conference at 8.6.

After scoring the first basket of the game, Nebraska never led again, as the Buckeyes dominated throughout the contest. The Buckeyes went into the locker room up 16, as the Buckeyes guards Walker and Washington Jr. combined for 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the first half compared to the Nebraska team which only had 27 first half points on 12-for-32 shooting. After the half, Nebraska never got closer than 14 points, as Ohio State was in complete control the entire game. Ohio State handed Nebraska their thirteenth straight loss. After a big win over No. 9 ranked Maryland 79-72, the Buckeyes took care of business on the road.

Ohio State’s Last Matchup Against Michigan:

February 4, 2020: Ohio State Buckeyes 61, Michigan Wolverines 58

The Wolverines lost their third straight game at the Crisler Center, as the Buckeyes were able to win a physical contest, which saw 16 second half lead changes. Ohio State was led by Kaleb Wesson’s team leading 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting and his 12 rebounds. Duane Washington Jr. also gave a big boost to the Buckeyes scoring 17 points off the bench, which included a three pointer to take the lead 57-56 with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Wesson and Washington made six of the Buckeyes seven three pointers. Nobody other than those two Buckeyes shot the ball well, as the rest of the team shot 8-for-29, 27.5% from the field and 16.6% from long range. As a team, Ohio State shot just 42.1% from the field but shot a decent 38.9% from three point range, which was significantly better than the Wolverines, who couldn’t seem to make anything, finishing the game shooting just 33.3% from the field.

The Wolverines starters were not effective on the offensive end in this game, as their starting five shot 28% from the field. Eli Brooks and Franz Wagner combined for 16 points on 5-for-24 shooting in the game and 4-for-16 on three point attempts. Though Wagner shot poorly, he did contribute on the glass, as he grabbed 14 rebounds. John Teske was non existent on both ends of the court, allowing Wesson to dominate him on the inside while scoring just three points and having more turnovers with two than field goals made, as he shot 1-for-7 from the field. Brandon Johns Jr. played fine starting in place of the injured Isaiah Livers, as Johns scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting. Simpson was the Wolverines leading scorer in the game with 15 points; however, he wasn’t very efficient from the field, as he went 5-for-14 in the game. Austin Davis, who played just 14 minutes, was Michigan’s most effective player, scoring 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

In a game where neither team led by more than four points throughout the second half, the most pivotal play of the contest was when the officials went to the monitor and decided to add a flagrant foul to Zavier Simpson. While the Wolverines were down one with less than 35 seconds left in the game, Simpson drove to the basket and drew a foul on Ohio State’s Kyle Young, whose jersey ended up being ripped after the play. Replay showed as Simpson was falling to the ground he grabbed Young’s jersey, to presumably try and brace his fall, and ripped it. The officials decided that the ripping of the jersey was enough to give Simpson a flagrant foul, which allowed Kyle Young to shoot two free throws and Ohio State to obtain the ball after Simpson’s two attempts from the charity stripe. The Michigan point guard made his two free throws, and Young did the same, which meant the Buckeyes lead remained at one with 34 seconds left in the game. The ensuing possession, Michigan fouled CJ Walker, who knocked down two free throws to give the Buckeyes a three point advantage with 18 seconds remaining. Howard proceeded to call back to back timeouts to set up a long developing play that ultimately led to an open corner three from Eli Brooks, who had just made a three to give the Wolverines a 56-54 lead with 1:23 remaining the game, though this time his shot bounced off the rim with five seconds remaining and sealed the win for the Buckeyes.

For the third straight home game, Michigan shot less than 40% from the field and lost. The Wolverines’ struggles to score the ball without Livers was apparent in this game and ultimately cost them, as the Buckeyes were able to pick up a big resume win on the road. Michigan and Ohio State have taken similar paths this season, as each team started the season firing on all cylinders, reaching inside the top five in the AP poll, before going on skids that would send them outside of the top 25 before they played their game in February. Now, though, the Buckeyes and Wolverines have each won four of their last five and are ranked once again, as they head into Columbus for their second meeting of the season.

It is worth noting that the two Michigan seniors John Teske and Zavier Simpson, who are the winningest players in program history, have won everywhere in the Big Ten except their home state Ohio. The Wolverines seniors will have one last chance to win in Columbus and must play well for Michigan to come out victorious in a tough environment.

Players to Watch:

Kaleb Wesson, Junior, Center

For the second straight season, Kaleb Wesson leads the Buckeyes in points and rebounds per contest. The 6-9 270 pound center is averaging 14.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. In 25 out of the last 27 games, Wesson has accounted for double-digit points and has 11 double-doubles on the season. The Ohio State big is also a very capable outside shooter, as he is shooting 41.1% from three while averaging over a three point make a game. Wesson’s ability to shoot will make the matchup even more difficult for the Michigan bigs, as the Buckeye center is also a very solid post up player and dominated Teske both on the post and from long range in their last meeting. Wesson has been in some foul trouble throughout the season, as he has had at least four fouls in 13 games. The Ohio State big man will have to win a lot of his one on one battles with the Michigan bigs again while staying out of foul trouble if the Buckeyes want to sweep the regular season series against Michigan.

Duane Washington Jr., Sophomore, Guard

The 6-3 guard from Grand Rapids, Michigan is the Buckeyes second leading scorer, averaging 11.0 points per game. Washington usually comes off the bench for the Buckeyes, as he started his first game since January 11th against Nebraska due to Kyle Young being out with injury. The sophomore is a very capable shooter and willing to let it fly, as he shoots 38.2% from the three point range while averaging 4.9 three point attempts a game and has nine games with at least six attempts from deep. Washington Jr. has scored at least 13 points in the Buckeyes last three games, which is the first time all season the guard has had three straight games with double-digits in points. The Buckeyes guard has had a pretty up and down season for Ohio State; however, he can easily get hot at any time. If Washington sees a few go through the basket early, Michigan will have a tough time containing him and Wesson, which would probably result in another Wolverines loss against their rival.

