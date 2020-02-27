Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Wisconsin Badgers

Both Michigan and Wisconsin are trending upward and riding a five-game and four-game winning streak respectively. The Wolverines seem to have really figured it out on both ends of the floor with Isaiah Livers healthy and back in the lineup but the Badgers are always pesky and can really shoot it from the outside. Here's everything you need to know about that tough team from Madison.

Wisconsin Badgers 17-10 (10-6 in Big Ten)

Last Result: Wisconsin Badgers 79, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 71

The Badgers continued their red hot shooting from behind the arc to extend their winning streak to four, as Wisconsin has made 11 or more threes in their fourth consecutive game for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. During this winning streak, the Badgers are shooting a superb 43.1% from long range.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Wisconsin’s offense was firing on all cylinders, as they had a very balanced offensive attack with four players scoring at least 15 points in the game, which included Michah Potter who came off the bench and scored 18 points while grabbing nine rebounds as he went 4-for-5 shooting from long range, Brevin Pritzil who had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, Nate Reuvers who also accounted for 17 points and Brad Davidson who had 15 points, three of which were from long distance. It is also worth noting that when Brevin Pritzil scores at least 10 points in a game this season, the Badgers are 10-0 in those contests. The Wisconsin big Potter, who played such a pivotal role in this Badgers win and has been a vital role player for Wisconsin all season, was not even eligible to play for Wisconsin until December 21st, after transferring from Ohio State, meaning that he did not play in the game that Wisconsin lost at the RAC earlier in the season.

As a team, Wisconsin shot an impressive 11-for-22, 50%, from three point range and 24-for-50, 48.0%, from the field against Rutgers. The Badgers offense, which has been playing way better lately scoring at least 69 points in each of the last four games, is ranked 2nd worst in the conference in points scored per game at 66.5. Part of the reason the Badgers offensive scoring output per game is so low is not due to their efficiency but rather just their lack of fastbreak scoring, as the Badgers play slow, shooting the second lowest amount of field goal attempts per game in the Big Ten at 55.5. The Badgers were also able to close out the game down the stretch against the Scarlet Knights due to their great foul shooting, as they shot 76.9% from the line, which is almost exactly their average of 76.8% from the free throw line on the season that ranks best among Big Ten teams.

Despite shooting 50% from the field, Rutgers still didn’t have a great offensive game, as they were held to just 28.6% from three point range and 71 total points. The Badgers defense was solid, which is not surprising, as they lead the Big Ten and rank 15th best in the country in points allowed per game, giving up just 62.2 points per contest. Rutgers best two guards Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker played well, combining for 37 points; however, they weren’t able to get much help from their teammates in this one. The Badgers were also helped by holding Rutgers, one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, to just seven offensive boards in this contest.

Wisconsin led almost the entire contest and did not let the Scarlet Knights get closer than six points, after going into the half with a 39-26 lead. Rutgers, who was in desperate need of a road win, played extremely hard in Kohl Center, showing fight despite being down double-digits early in the second half. The Badgers, though, were just too much for Rutgers in this one, as Wisconsin seems to be playing its best basketball, heading into Ann Arbor.

Wisconsin’s Last Matchup Against Michigan:

February 9, 2019: Michigan Wolverines 61, Wisconsin Badgers 52

Charles Mathews 16 second half points helped lead the Wolverines to victory in a competitive defensive battle in which no team led by more than nine. Despite going 0-for-10 from three point range in the second half, Michigan still found a way to win in Crisler Center. The Wolverines led 51-50 with four minutes remaining before going on an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Michigan ran a really small rotation in this game, as only six Wolverine players played more than two minutes of action in the contest. Charles Mathews led the team with 18 points, while John Teske also had a very solid game accounting for 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Teske also played solid defense on Wisconsin’s best player Ethan Happ in the second half, as he held the Wisconsin big to just four second half points. Mathews was Michigan’s best player in this one, though, as he took over in the second half scoring 14 of Michigan’s 19 points during a stretch of the game late in the second half. The Wolverines were also very good at taking care of the basketball in this contest only having five turnovers in the game.

The Badgers only had one player in double-digits scoring in this game, as Ethan Happ led Wisconsin with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Like Michigan, Wisconsin did a very good job of taking care of the basketball, as they only accounted for seven turnovers in the game. Wisconsin only made four three pointers and only had five total assists against the Wolverines. The Michigan defense, which was the second best in the country last season, giving up just 58.3 points per game, was stifling once again in this game against the Badgers.

Michigan won a lot of low scoring defensive games last season, and this contest was a prime example of it, as the No. 7 ranked Wolverines avenged their loss to the Badgers at Kohl Center from the month prior.

Players to Watch:

Nate Reuvers, Junior, Forward/Center

Since one of the Badgers best guards Kobe King, who averaged 10.0 points per game, decided to leave the program, Nate Reuvers has stepped up his play, scoring at least 12 points in six out of his last seven games. The 6-11 forward leads the Badgers in points per game at 13.7 and blocks per contest at 2.0. Reuvers is listed as a forward, but he usually plays the five for the Badgers and does most of his scoring damage on the block. However, Reuvers isn’t afraid to step out and try three pointers, as he averages one made three per game. Despite shooting shots from long range, the Wolverines would be fine with Reuvers settling for those long jump shots, as he is 32.9% from beyond the arc. Lately, Reuvers has had some foul issues, as he has had at least three fouls in five out of the Badgers last six games. The Wisconsin big is going to have a tough matchup on the block against the Wolverines bigs simply because he weighs at least 15 pounds less than John Teske and Austin Davis. However, Reuvers will have the quickness advantage and will certainly have to continue to play well if the Badgers are going to capture a victory in Ann Arbor.

Brad Davison, Junior, Guard

Brad Davison is Wisconsin’s Zavier Simpson, as he is simply a winner. The Wisconsin guard prides himself on just making winning plays, as he even took five charges in a win against NC State last season. If there's a loose ball in a Wisconsin game, most likely Davison is on the floor. The 6-4 guard is not a fantastic scorer, as he shoots just 39.4% from the field, but he does impact the game in other ways. Davison is one of the best defensive guards in the conference, and even though his percentages might not look great, with the game on the line he usually hits the big shot. Davison has been shooting the ball better from three point range lately, though, as he is 14-for-21, 66.7%, from distance in his last three games, which included a game where he went 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and had 30 points. On the season, Davison averages 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 36.0% from three point range and is an extremely good foul shooter at 90% from the charity stripe. However, Davison brings a lot more to this Badgers team than the stats show, and he will certainly make it tough on the Wolverines to come away with a victory.

