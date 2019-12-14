Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks Final Play In Loss To Oregon

MichaelSpath

The really interesting thing here is Brandon Johns Jr., said the play was not designed for senior point guard Zavier Simpson. It was an odd sequence in which Simpson caught the ball in the backcourt with about 10 seconds and moseyed forward at a pace that left everyone in Crisler yelling to hustle. 

Without time to get the ball to junior Isaiah Livers, Simpson drove the lane and attempted an off-balanced quasi-hook shot (his signature and consistently effective shot). It didn't fall and Johns' tip-in also clanged off the rim. 

In his post-game press conference, head coach Juwan Howard said he was fine with the final shot and Simpson was the one he wanted to take it - likely covering when the sequence didn't go as planned. 

On a day when Simpson was forcing too many contested layups, and with Livers shooting 5 for 6 after the half, it certainly would have made sense for Livers to get a crack at the final shot, but if the shot falls, Simpson is a hero and no one is second-guessing him. It didn't, however, and 12,707 fans at Crisler (plus many more watching on TV) are likely wondering what could have been. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Picking Up The Pieces After Two-Loss Week

MichaelSpath

Juwan Howard is facing the first two-game losing streak of his young career, and he spoke about the morale of his team following a 71-70 loss to Oregon.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Drops Overtime Heartbreaker

MichaelSpath

We offer analysis and opinion on Michigan basketball's crushing 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon at Crisler Center on Saturday.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of Low Post Problems in Champaign

Kevin Minor

Michigan got handled in the paint against Illinois and it resulted in the first conference loss of the season.

Video: Juwan Howard Praises Oregon's Payton Pritchard

Brandon Brown

Payton Pritchard is Oregon's version of Zavier Simpson in a lot of ways.

Video: Juwan Howard Says "It's Tough To Win On The Road In The Big Ten"

Steve Deace

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard on his team's shooting woes in its first two road games of the season.

Video: Juwan Howard Says Michigan Student-Athletes Are "Next Level"

Steve Deace

Michigan's men's basketball coach explains why finals week won't be a distraction with No.10 Oregon coming to Ann Arbor.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Franz Wagner's Self Criticism

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard has praised and defended Franz Wagner on multiple occasions this year.