SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

One Up, One Down: Brandon Weston And Bryce Hopkins

Eric Rutter

On Sunday, Michigan basketball saw its stock improve with 2021 Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick power forward Bryce Hopkins while at the same time losing ground with Glendale (Ariz.) Hillcrest Academy shooting guard Brandon Weston.

Both rising senior prospects played in Illinois last year, but Weston recently announced that he’d be transferring to Hillcrest for the 2020-21 season. Right around that time, Weston released his top six, a group which included Michigan, and also announced that he’d be making his college decision very soon. Weston made that decision earlier today when he committed to Seton Hall.

Weston grew up in Brooklyn, so he has long-standing ties to the Seton Hall program, so his decision was not much of a shock. However, he is a top 100 overall prospect that would’ve boosted the ball handling in U-M’s 2021 class, though the Wolverines already have a true point guard committed in Frankie Collins.

Regarding Hopkins, the 6-7, 220-pound forward released a top group of Michigan, Kentucky, Texas, Iowa State, Illinois, Indiana, Cal, Oregon and Providence.

Hopkins was committed to Louisville up until Aug. 9, but the four-star reopened his recruitment and picked up a slew of offers. In fact, Michigan is one of four schools to extend a scholarship to Hopkins after his defommitment and wind up in his top group, so the Wolverines have covered a lot of group quickly.

According to Rivals.com, Hopkins is listed as the No. 6 small forward in the country and the No. 34 player overall, so he’s a big time national recruit that would potentially add another high-ceiling talent to head coach Juwan Howard’s ‘21 recruiting class.

Earlier in the cycle, Michigan picked up a pledge from Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest small forward Isaiah Barnes, and be lives in the same town as Hopkins, so the Wolverines are well-regraded in the greater Chicago area.

Do you think Michigan could dip into Oak Park (Ill.) and grab another highly touted basketball player? Should Michigan target a true center or take the best player available? Let us know! 

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

Jedaharris

Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter Protest In Ann Arbor

Players from Michigan and Eastern Michigan organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

BrandonBrown

Jim Harbaugh's Best At Michigan: 1-125

More than 150 Wolverines, including 100+ scholarship athletes, have played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. We rank the Top 125.

MichaelSpath

WATCH: Michigan Commits, Targets At IMG Academy Star In Youtube Series

Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy is one of several future college stars working to improve every day at IMG Academy.

Eric Rutter

Massive Defensive Tackle Deone Walker Talks Michigan Offer, U-M's Energetic Coaching Duo

Michigan offered 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker a couple of months ago and is already doing a great job with him.

BrandonBrown

When Will We Have Big Ten Football?

It's being reported that the Big Ten could play football much sooner than we thought when the season was initially cancelled.

BrandonBrown

by

Gabriel_Shirk

Offered 2022 OT Laakea Kapoi Talks Connection With Shaun Nua

Rising 2022 offensive tackle Laakea Kapoi was on the receiving end of an offer from Michigan Friday and shared his reaction to the news.

Eric Rutter

Pro Football Focus Says Paye And Evans Need Season Most

Several Michigan players were hoping to boost their draft stock with a strong 2020 season, but who had the most to gain?

Eric Rutter

The Big Ten Is Backtracking More Every Day

Three weeks after announcing it was postponing its college football season, the Big Ten is seemingly reversing course.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down Jalen Mayfield And Ambry Thomas Going Pro

With recent reports indicating that a Big Ten season could start earlier than expected, decisions to go pro now seem too hasty.

BrandonBrown