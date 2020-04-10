BREAKING: Columbia Graduate Transfer Point Guard Mike Smith Picks Michigan

With the news of sophomore point guard David DeJulius being in the transfer portal, it became pretty clear that Juwan Howard was going to get a point guard via transfer. When Harvard's Bryce Aiken recently picked Seton Hall, it started to feel like Columbia's Mike Smith would be the guy.

As of noon today, he is.

Smith, a 5-11, 180-pound score-first point guard, averaged 22.8 points per game last season to lead the Ivy League and was really viewed as one of the best graduate transfers on the market. He put up more than six threes per game and shot 34% percent from dee and also dished out 4.5 assists per contest.

As a star who was putting up numbers like that, he's not coming to Michigan to sit the bench. He'll likely be the starting point guard from day one giving the Wolverines a very potent lineup.