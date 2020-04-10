WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

BREAKING: Columbia Graduate Transfer Point Guard Mike Smith Picks Michigan

Brandon Brown

With the news of sophomore point guard David DeJulius being in the transfer portal, it became pretty clear that Juwan Howard was going to get a point guard via transfer. When Harvard's Bryce Aiken recently picked Seton Hall, it started to feel like Columbia's Mike Smith would be the guy.

As of noon today, he is.

Smith, a 5-11, 180-pound score-first point guard, averaged 22.8 points per game last season to lead the Ivy League and was really viewed as one of the best graduate transfers on the market. He put up more than six threes per game and shot 34% percent from dee and also dished out 4.5 assists per contest.

As a star who was putting up numbers like that, he's not coming to Michigan to sit the bench. He'll likely be the starting point guard from day one giving the Wolverines a very potent lineup.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/10/20

Everyone step back from the ledge, take a deep breath, and relax. There's at least 80 days left to decide if the 2020 college football season can begin on time. That's an eternity in this evolving news cycle.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Thomas: Michigan Needs Better QB Play To Beat Ohio State

In a radio interview recently, former Wolverine safety Dymonte Thomas broke down Michigan's struggles with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

2021 Kicker-Punter Commit Doman Jr. Dubbed ‘Swiss Army Knife’ By Michigan Staff

After a successful junior season, Tommy Doman Jr. drew offers from schools across the country, but once Michigan entered the mix, he knew where his eventual home was. Find out why Doman felt so strongly about joining Michigan’s team in the coming years.

Eric Rutter

Make A Choice: Joshua Christopher Or Isaiah Todd

Michigan fans may actually get to enjoy both Christopher and Todd, but if you could only have one, who would you choose?

Brandon Brown

by

BornMaizeNBlue

Questions We're Asking About Michigan Hoops With Colin Castleton Transferring

Michigan has lost a second player to the transfer portal this week, with the departure of Colin Castleton, and his exit raises a few questions.

MichaelSpath

by

Over It

Make A Choice: Otis Reese Or Tyler Friday?

A few misses on the recruiting trail could really help the Wolverines this fall.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan OL Commit Greg Crippen Pushes SUV, Other Prospects Continue Home Workouts

Though the coronavirus quarantine struck many by surprise, a fleet of Michigan recruits have committed themselves to staying in shape during the trying times. Find out how they have approached this unique situation in terms of maintaining their physical fitness.

Eric Rutter

Two Undecided Five-Star Recruits Considering Michigan Nearing Decision

Both Joshua Christopher and Greg Brown have Michigan in their final groups.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/09/20

Here's the big question Michigan fans should be asking given the chain of events yesterday. First Jace Howard will be a walk-on, and then Colin Castleton to the transfer portal. Does that mean....?

Steve Deace

by

TheBowHunter

Offer Reaction From Dynamic In-State 2022 Athlete Jaden Mangham

Rising 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham is the latest sophomore to report a Michigan offer after speaking with Josh Gattis on Wednesday. Michigan State looks to factor in the battle for Mangham’s pledge, and he discussed his visit plan post-coronavirus.

Eric Rutter