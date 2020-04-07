Breaking Down Michigan's Spot In A Way-Too-Early Top 25

Obviously this year's college basketball season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made for a very abrupt and disappointing end to the season. We would've crowned a national champion last night but since that didn't happen, it's time to start looking at who might be at the top of the heap next season.

Michigan comes in at No. 20 on Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Ranking the 2020-21 Season's Leading Contenders as compiled by Jeremy Woo. His reasons for why definitely make sense and align with everything people in the Michigan market are saying.

20. Michigan

There’s no easy fix losing Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, who were huge parts of Michigan's foundation and on-court identity for four years. But Juwan Howard brings in a strong recruiting class that should help smooth the transition, and Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers and Eli Brooks should all return. Wagner is a breakout candidate who looked significantly more comfortable in the back half of the season, and when Livers is healthy, he’s reliable. There’s talk that five-star big Isaiah Todd could opt to turn pro overseas, but he’ll be an immediate-impact piece if he makes it to campus, along with center Hunter Dickinson, guard Zeb Jackson and forward Terrence Williams, all of whom could contribute. The Wolverines are still waiting on a decision from highly-ranked guard Josh Christopher.

Michigan fans are certainly hoping that Wagner and Livers return and that both Todd and Christopher end up in maize and blue jerseys. If all of that happens, you're talking about a roster that can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in the country talent wise. That would be four players, at least, with legitimate NBA futures. Throw in Michigan's other talented freshmen and guys like Brandon Johns Jr. and Eli Brooks and you have the makings of a potential Big Ten championship team.

A few other Big Ten teams are also mentioned in the write up. Woo has Iowa at No. 8, dependent upon the decision of Luka Garza. If he comes back the Hawkeyes will be tough as nails as usual. He has Michigan State at No. 11, which surprises me. I think that's too high considering the Spartans will be without Cassius Winston for the first time in four years. At No. 14 sit the Wisconsin Badgers. Greg Gard loses only Brevin Pritzl from his well-balanced championship team and has a solid crop of five freshmen coming in. The Buckeyes are at No. 16 with the addition of Seth Towns, although the loss of Luther Muhammad is a big one. Finally, just sneaking in, is Rutgers. Only one starter is graduating and the addition of freshman Cliff Omoruyi should be impactful.