WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Breaking Down Michigan's Spot In A Way-Too-Early Top 25

Brandon Brown

Obviously this year's college basketball season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made for a very abrupt and disappointing end to the season. We would've crowned a national champion last night but since that didn't happen, it's time to start looking at who might be at the top of the heap next season.

Michigan comes in at No. 20 on Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Ranking the 2020-21 Season's Leading Contenders as compiled by Jeremy Woo. His reasons for why definitely make sense and align with everything people in the Michigan market are saying.

20. Michigan

Michigan fans are certainly hoping that Wagner and Livers return and that both Todd and Christopher end up in maize and blue jerseys. If all of that happens, you're talking about a roster that can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in the country talent wise. That would be four players, at least, with legitimate NBA futures. Throw in Michigan's other talented freshmen and guys like Brandon Johns Jr. and Eli Brooks and you have the makings of a potential Big Ten championship team.

A few other Big Ten teams are also mentioned in the write up. Woo has Iowa at No. 8, dependent upon the decision of Luka Garza. If he comes back the Hawkeyes will be tough as nails as usual. He has Michigan State at No. 11, which surprises me. I think that's too high considering the Spartans will be without Cassius Winston for the first time in four years. At No. 14 sit the Wisconsin Badgers. Greg Gard loses only Brevin Pritzl from his well-balanced championship team and has a solid crop of five freshmen coming in. The Buckeyes are at No. 16 with the addition of Seth Towns, although the loss of Luther Muhammad is a big one. Finally, just sneaking in, is Rutgers. Only one starter is graduating and the addition of freshman Cliff Omoruyi should be impactful. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make A Choice: Dylan McCaffrey Or Joe Milton

Knowing what we know, which quarterback would you start in the fall?

Brandon Brown

by

G-$$$

Make A Choice: Desmond Howard Or Charles Woodson

If you needed a game-winning punt return touchdown, which Michigan legend would you choose?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/06/20

There's two ways to look at Michigan's 2021 recruiting class so far -- how it actually looks, and then how it looks compared to Ohio State. And each way leads to dramatically different conclusions.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

2021 Recruiting Class Fantasy Draft: Offensive Edition

Get the latest on which players stand atop Michigan’s recruiting board at each position for the 2021 class. While U-M is well on its way to a solid bunch with four offensive commits so far, several other players have emerged as likely additions before all is said and done.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/07/20

Looking back fondly on the 1997 Dream Season, as Michigan enters Big Ten play with raised expectations.

Steve Deace

Prolific 2022 Running Back Omarion Hampton ‘Excited’ For Michigan Offer

The Wolverines have extended a handful of offers lately to sophomore running backs, and Omarion Hampton is the latest on the receiving end of that list. Find out what Hampton’s reaction was to picking up his U-M offer on Sunday.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: David DeJulius Reportedly Will Transfer From Michigan

Rising junior point guard David DeJulius will transfer from Michigan.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

U-M Issues Offer To Quickly Rising 2022 Running Back Quinshon Judkins

Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 running back Quinshon Judkins, and his offer list is increasing at a rapid pace. Judkins touts a sense of familiarity with the UM-M program and is looking to visit the school when able to do so.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Michigan is in a conference of 14, but three of its toughest opponents reside in the same division and are all considered rivals.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Making Pitch To Cerebral 2022 Top-5 Running Back Gavin Sawchuk

The Wolverines coaching staff has been active recruiting sophomore running backs recently, and Colorado native Gavin Sawchuk is one of those prospects. See what the four-star recruit had to say about his interest in Michigan.

Eric Rutter