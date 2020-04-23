BREAKING: Franz Wagner Will Return For Sophomore Season

Michigan basketball officially announced that Franz Wagner will be back at U-M next year. Here's the full release:

University of Michigan men's basketball guard announced Thursday (April 23) he will return for his sophomore season and not apply for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft.

"It's important for me to thank Coach Howard and the staff for not only giving me the time to think about this decision, but also help me gather as much information as I could," said Wagner. "Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, too. This first season was a transition, competitive, fun and one of growth. I am very much looking forward to getting back to Ann Arbor and living that again."

"Franz and I have had many wonderful conversations since the end of the season. He really took the opportunity to look into everything he could before making his final decision -- a decision we are elated for," said U-M's David and Meredith Kaplan head men's basketball coach . "His leadership, work ethic and desire to make not only himself, but his teammates better is incredible. I have said Franz is an emerging basketball talent; however, it is his demeanor, integrity and character that I love even more. Beate and Axel have raised two wonderful young men."

Wagner became the 10th Wolverine to earn a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. After missing the first four games of the season while recovering from a fractured wrist, Wagner started all 27 games following his return and was third on the team in scoring (11.6 points per game) and second in rebounding (5.6).

A three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree, Wagner has produced 17 double-figure scoring games with two 20-plus point contests, including a career-high 22 at Purdue (Jan. 22). He recorded his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds at Ohio State (March 1) and had a career-high 14 rebounds against the Buckeyes at Crisler Center (Feb. 4). He led U-M with 34 steals and was second with 41 three-pointers.

Wagner was one of two Wolverines looking into entering the 2020 NBA Draft. Wolverine junior forward Isaiah Livers entered his name early for the draft and is continuing his exploration into the evaluation and processes.

Wagner was expected to return to school, but officially learning that he'd be back is a big development for the program. Livers is expected to return as well, but until it's official, there's a little cause for concern. If he decides to finish out his eligibility at U-M, the roster, and starting five, is very solid.