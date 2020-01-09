Wolverine Digest
Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Hoops Ahead Of Purdue Matchup

MichaelSpath

A 57-game starter for the Wolverines from 1999-2002, former Michigan center Chris Young joins "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" weekly to discuss the state of the U-M basketball team. Today, he offered his thoughts on Michigan's loss at rival Michigan State, what he needs to see from young players thrust into the spotlight, and how a groin injury (to Isaiah Livers) can linger. 

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Listen: Rueben Riley Talks Replacing Four Offensive Line Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan has four offensive line starters departing, but there are pieces returning that former Wolverine and OL expert Rueben Riley believes can be fill the void.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Discusses Challenge Of Defending Matt Haarms

MichaelSpath

When Michigan squares off with Purdue tonight, the Wolverines will need a plan to defend 7-3 center Matt Haarms.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Steve Deace

The former Detroit area prep star never found a home at Michigan, so now he's looking for a new home.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

Video: Debuting A New Show Called Bigger Ten

Steve Deace

Each week this show will break down all the big news in the Big Ten. Check out the first episode here.