Commitment Primer: Five-Star Shooting Guard Josh Christopher Is Ready

Brandon Brown

Bellflower (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher has been keeping people guessing for a while now, but later Monday he'll make his college decision.

Christopher has certainly taken advantage of his platform and has kept a lot of basketball fans on the hook throughout his recruitment. Jason Jordan is the director of basketball recruiting for Sports Illustrated and has followed Christopher's recruitment closely.

"There’s a debate about who the top guard in the country is, and Josh is in that discussion, but if you’re talking who’s the most entertaining, Josh is the landslide winner," Jordan said with a laugh. "He thrives off of that; it’s just his personality. He likes keeping people guessing. It’s kind of hard to get a read but at the end of the day it’s going to be between Arizona State and Michigan."

Jordan has been keeping a close eye on Christopher's recruitment because until recently, a commitment date had not been set. Keeping tabs on a kid like Christopher can be tricky, but the five star has actually been pretty diligent when it comes to his recruitment.

"He’s obviously taken all of his visits. Other than that it’s kind of been a holding pattern," Jordan explained. "Honestly, in the last month there’s nothing really new. It’s pretty much been the same standing for a while now — at least a month now. It may not seem that way based on his Twitter or Instagram posts, but it’s been pretty well set. There are no real new developments and I haven’t heard anything different over the last month."

And as for a time later Monday?

"He hasn’t set a time, in true Josh fashion," Jordan said with a laugh. "I’m sure it will be a peak time. He’s aware of all of that kind of stuff. He’s out west so I would assume it’ll be later in the day today."

Comments (1)
Over It
Over It

Seems like a great kid. Good luck to him wherever he ends up!

