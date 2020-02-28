WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Dashcam Video Of Zavier Simpson On Night Of Crash Made Public

Brandon Brown

Senior point guard and captain Zavier Simpson was in the headlines in late-January for a peculiar interaction with the police following a car accident. 

In the early morning hours of January 26, Simpson was at the scene of a car accident and was questioned by police. Simpson told the police that his name was "Jeff Jackson Simpson" and that he was just walking by the accident and recognized his friend's car. The police immediately recognized Simpson and began to question him further about why he lied and what actually happened.

Of course it turned out that his friend was Evan Manuel, son of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. About a week later, it also came out that Simpson was the driver, which makes the whole interaction look pretty bad.

Simpson broke curfew by being out at 3 am and ultimately missed just one game due to a violation of team rules. Simpson did receive a traffic citation but no other punishments were applied for lying to the police about his identity and role in the accident

What's your take on the video? Do you think Simpson should've been punished more than he was? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Decision To Start Brandon Johns Jr.

With Eli Brooks out, David DeJulius seemed like the most obvious replacement, but Juwan Howard went with Brandon Johns Jr. instead.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: David DeJulius Pulls No Punches Explaining Loss To Wisconsin

Sophomore David DeJulius was tough on himself and his team's performance against the Badgers that resulted in a home loss.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/28/20

Based on the disappointing NFL scouting reports we're getting of Shea Patterson, should we be concerned about the untested youngsters who couldn't beat him out?

Steve Deace

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 27th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET rankings.

Steve Deace

by

DezzNutz1001

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites over the Badgers in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

by

Reghamster

Video: Franz Wagner On His Own Performance, Eli Brooks' Absence, Loss To Wisconsin

Franz Wagner spoke after Michigan's seven-point home loss against Wisconsin.

Brandon Brown

Who Wouldn't Want To Play For Juwan Howard?

Juwan Howard is going to be elite at Michigan because of who he is, how he conducts himself and how he runs his program.

Brandon Brown

by

dshoes

Breaking Down Michigan's NFL Combine Participants

Michigan is well represented at the NFL Combine by 11 former Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Breakdowns, Absence Of Eli Brooks

Michigan's defensive effort was not good at home against the Badgers and Eli Brooks being out played a big part in that.

Brandon Brown

Analysis: Michigan Drops Another Big Ten Home Game

Seeking to improve its postseason stock, Michigan proves overmatched without junior Eli Brooks in the lineup, losing 81-74.

MichaelSpath