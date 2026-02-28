Dusty May Comments on Importance of Will Tschetter, Nimari Burnett to Big Ten Title

Nearly two years ago, Michigan's Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter had just finished a season that went down as the worst in program history as the Wolverines finished the year 8-24.

On top of that, Juwan Howard, the coach who recruited both of them to Ann Arbor, was fired, leaving Tschetter and Burnett's futures in the Maize and Blue in question.

As it worked out, Dusty May kept them both around as the two have been key pieces in helping build the new version of Michigan basketball.

Now, after Michigan defeated Illinois 84-70 on the road on Friday night, both are outright Big Ten regular season champions as Burnett and Tschetter will finish their Michigan careers being a part of teams that will hang at least two banners in the Crisler Center rafters, with the Wolverines winning the Big Ten Tournament last season.

Burnett came to the Wolverines in 2023-24 after playing three seasons at Texas Tech and Alabama after battling injuries at his previous schools. He came to the Wolverines for a fresh start and certainly increased his production during that first season with Michigan despite things not working out in the win-loss department. He has developed his game to be a reliable catch-and-shoot three-point shooter, a quality defender and a player who can slash to the rim and finish with power.

Feb 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) dribbles against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Bobby Durkin (3) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tschetter has been at Michigan since 2021-22 as he redshirted his first season when the Wolverines made the Sweet 16 as an 11-seed. He played a valuable role on Howard's teams the next two seasons and is relied upon as a pick-and-pop threat from the four position as a power forward who can stretch the floor and provide versatility while also being a scrappy defender.

More importantly, no matter which coaching regime has been at the helm, Tschetter has been considered the heart and soul of the program and is viewed as someone who would do anything for Michigan.

After the victory over Illinois, May discussed what those two mean to the team and why he decided to keep them around when he was first hired by Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

May on the importance of Burnett and Tschetter

"We kept those guys because we believed in who they are as people first and foremost, obviously," May said. "When you're evaluating—that was a tough season (2023-24) for Michigan basketball. And there was a handful of guys that we couldn't recruit for various reasons, and there was a handful that we thought might fit our culture as far as work ethic, talent—they had a baseline of talent. Nimari and Will were both guys that dove in from day one and wanted Michigan to be back in this position.

"It was that simple. There was never a conversation as far as shots or position. Both of those guys have taken a major sacrifice for this group."