Dusty May Plucks Roddy Gayle Jr. From Ohio State
After visiting Michigan over the weekend for the Spring Game, former Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. is shutting down his transfer portal recruitment and will be a member of the Wolverines' squad next season.
With Gayle now in the fold, U-M head coach Dusty May is steadily assembling his roster for next season piece-by-piece. Not long before Gayle’s pledge, May picked up commitments from Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson and Rubin Jones out of the portal, so the Wolverines are on a proverbial heater in the roster-building department right now.
Last season, Gayle averaged just over 13 points per game, but the 6-4, 210-pounder can really control the offense on his day and posted a 32-point effort against West Virginia last year. So, Gayle has a scoring touch and can finish around the rim and has a lot of experience playing in the Big Ten. Across two seasons, Gayle started over half of his games in Columbus, and he sunk about a third of his three-point shots during that time-frame. Together, that creates a steady, young-yet-experienced shooter who can move the ball around the perimeter for the Wolverines next season.
Now, coach May certainly has a bit of momentum to go along with his newly assembled coaching staff, which Brandon covered recently. The Michigan hoops team seems to have direction once again under coach May, and it will be intriguing to see how many high school prospects he brings in to complement this still-growing list of transfer portal players, of which Gayle is the most recent.
