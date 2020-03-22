WolverineDigest
Five-Star Greg Brown Includes Michigan In Final Five

Brandon Brown

In less than a year on the job, Juwan Howard has proven that he is an elite recruiter. 

In his first try, he has put together the No. 4 recruiting class in the country behind only blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina. With commitments in place from five-star forward Isaiah Todd and four stars Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams, along with a pledge from his three-star son Jace Howard, Juwan's class is already stacked. Throw in the fact that five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher is a heavy U-M lean and the class is truly expected to be special.

But his prowess doesn't stop there.

Austin (Texas) Vandegrift five-star power forward Greg Brown is nearing a decision and has the Wolverines in his top five.

The 6-9, 195-pounder is down to Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and Texas. Brown has taken official visits to all five of his finalists, the most recent being to Michigan in early-February. Brown is now expected to make his decision on April 24.

As an expected one-and-done player, Brown is looking for a place where he can play a lot and in a system that suits him best. He also wants to win during his one season of college basketball. His top five doesn't necessarily have a team that is a runaway lock to be the best team in its respective conference, so he's got some thinking to do.

Michigan likely isn't the favorite for Brown, but Howard has done a phenomenal job with him and has U-M squarely in the mix.

How impressive are Juwan Howard's efforts on the recruiting trail? How good can Michigan be next year with the talent he's bringing in? Comment below!!!

Basketball

