Former Michigan Assistant Luke Yaklich To Be Named Head Coach At University Of Illinois At Chicago

Former Michigan basketball assistant coach Luke Yaklich is expected to be named head coach at the University of Illinois at Chicago according to multiple outlets.

Yaklich spent two seasons at Michigan under John Beilein and was viewed as a pivotal part in U-M's success. While in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines went 63-15 overall. As Beilein's "defensive coordinator", Yaklich helped Michigan make it to the 2018 NCAA Championship game and the Sweet Sixteen in 2019.

Yaklich exploded onto the scene in Ann Arbor right out of the gate transforming U-M's defense, which led to a 33-8 record. That mark set a single-season program record at Michigan.

When Michigan was searching for its next head coach after Beilein headed to the NBA, Yaklich's name was brought up. Obviously the job went to Juwan Howard, and Yaklich opted to be an assistant coach at Texas under Shaka Smart.

Yaklich is now preparing for his first college head coaching job and first head coaching job since 2013, when he led Joliet West High School to a IHSA Class 4A Lockport Regional title and a 19-8 record.

