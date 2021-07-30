Franz Wagner is a Top-Ten Pick

After two years in Ann Arbor, Franz Wagner is off to Orlando.

Michigan's Franz Wagner was selected in the first round by the Orlando Magic with the No. 8 pick overall.

Wagner has been on the NBA radar since he started playing high level basketball in Germany before he even arrived at Michigan because of his length and versatility on both ends of the floor. Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas had this to say about Wagner's ability at the next level.

"Wagner is interesting," Bilas said. "He's been rising up sort of in the minds of some as a prospect because he's got positional size and he's a long-armed, athletic wing that can guard a lot of different people and guard them successfully."

It's also worth noting that Franz joins his brother Moe in Orlando. What a cool development for the brothers who are extremely close.