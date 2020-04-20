WolverineDigest
G League Enticed Isaiah Todd Away From Michigan

Brandon Brown

Days after five-star forward Isaiah Todd spurned the Wolverines for a one-year career in the G League, Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting Jason Jordan broke down the details of the deal and explained why it all happened:

Three days after he told Sports Illustrated that he decommitted from Michigan to pursue a pro career, Isaiah Todd’s mother Marlene Venable confirmed to Sports Illustrated where that career would take place, the NBA G League’s professional pathway program.

The new team, which is still being developed, will not have any affiliation to any G League team or with an NBA franchise. He, and any others who follow, will play against G League teams and other teams focusing on NBA draft preparation, skill work and life skills in an academy-like structure with pro veterans.

Todd, a versatile 6-foot-10 forward out of Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.), will team up with SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green, who announced he was taking the G League route on Thursday.

Green’s and Todd’s deals are expected to be worth $500,000, according to multiple sources.

The program also offers players full college scholarships.

Having Todd and Green on board will, undoubtedly, make the G League route more attractive to elite prospects behind them who are open to an alternative to one year of college or going overseas before entering the NBA draft.

As is stands, players must be 19 years old or one year removed from high school to declare for the draft, per league rules.

The new G League initiative will reportedly be based in Los Angeles, and, according to ESPN, former NBA coach of the year Sam Mitchell is expected to be considered as one of the candidates to lead the team.

Even without Todd, Michigan's recruiting class is still very solid. With four-stars Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams, along with three-star Jace Howard signed and in the fold, U-M's class ranks as the No. 8 in the country. Throw in graduate transfer point guard Mike Smith, and U-M has plenty of talent to work with next season. Landing a guy like Todd could've changed the program, but it's hard to compete with what the G League is offering these days.

