Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan Basketball's No. 19 Ranking

Brandon Brown

The Michigan basketball program is ranked again for the first time since mid-January coming in at No. 19 per the AP Top-25 poll after an impressive week that consisted of two more road wins. One against Rutgers, who was previously unbeaten at home, and Purdue, where Michigan hadn't won in six years.

Michigan has won five games in a row, and seven of its last eight, and appears to be peaking at the right time with just four regular season games remaining. If Isaiah Livers can remain healthy, the Wolverines might just be able to win out. Home games against Wisconsin and Nebraska should both be wins, and a road contest against Ohio State isn't impossible. The last game of the year, a March 8 tilt at Maryland, is U-M's toughest remaining contest, and the two teams haven't seen each other yet this season.

All of that got me thinking...is Michigan better or worse than its No. 19 ranking? Maybe they're right where they belong? Let's take a look...

Screen Shot 2020-02-24 at 10.54.14 PM
Michigan checks in at No. 19 in the AP Poll after two impressive road wins.

The Wolverines have already beaten No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 10 Creighton and No. 18 Iowa in front of them. Michigan also went to the wire against No. 14 Oregon and hung with No. 16 Penn State without Livers. Both of those losses are home losses but I think U-M would win those games on a neutral court with the way they're playing right now.

I also think U-M would be too much for No. 13 Seton Hall, No. 15 Auburn and No. 17 Brigham Young on a neutral court. With Livers in the lineup, Zavier Simpson playing his most efficient basketball of the season, Franz Wagner rounding into form and bench guys like Brandon Johns Jr., David DeJulius and Austin Davis accepting and perfecting their roles, U-M is a dangerous team right now. Throw in the fact that Jon Teske might be finding some life some life after a month-long struggle, and U-M still has room to improve.

Michigan is sitting at No. 19 but I actually think they're a touch better than that. If Michigan really is better than the teams I listed, and rounds out the season with a win over Ohio State and an even bigger victory over Maryland, U-M could legitimately find itself in the top ten heading into the Big Ten tournament. That's essentially a best case scenario, but not all that far fetched.

The good thing for Michigan fans is, I legitimately think the Wolverines could beat any team on this list on a given night, which is all you can ask for come March and April.

Who do you think Michigan would beat 1-18? How do you see Michigan's season wrapping up? Comment below!!!

