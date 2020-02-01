Here's What I'm Thinking... The Reinstatement Of Zavier Simpson

First of all, I'm quite surprised that Zavier Simpson has been reinstated. After talking to Juwan Howard a little after noon earlier today, it definitely didn't seem like Simpson would be available tomorrow. Howard said a decision hadn't been made yet and the team was only a few hours from leaving for New York City. Throw in some of the reasons we heard Simpson was suspended in the first and it seemed like there was no chance the senior point guard would travel with the team.

Secondly, the "after 5 pm news dump" on a Friday is not a real cool move since we met with Howard and players earlier today, but it is what it is. We all would’ve liked to talk to Zavier or Juwan about the situation and what it means for the game tomorrow, but instead we were given very vague information only to learn a few hours later that X was reinstated and will play against Rutgers. It's also a bummer that guys like Jon Teske, David DeJulius and CJ Baird had to field questions about Zavier. It could've been avoided but Michigan decided to withhold information. Some people will say that the basketball program doesn’t owe the media anything and people in the media will certainly say that this looks like a shady move designed to avoid facing the music. From a media standpoint it’s kind of a bummer, from a Michigan Basketball standpoint it’s a huge lift.

With Simpson back in the starting lineup it allows most of the offense to return to normal. It seems like Isaiah livers is going to be out tomorrow, so things aren’t 100 percent back to the way they should be, but with Simpson running the show the offense is much more effective

Sophomore guard David DeJulius simply didn’t look ready to be a starter against Nebraska but still played a lot of minutes in a winning effort for Michigan. Right now he’s much better suited coming off the bench and playing spot minutes either in relief of Zavier Simpson or alongside of him where he can go searching for his shot a bit more.

Simpson back in the lineup should definitely be better for Jon Teske as well, who is much more used to receiving entry passes and sealing off driving lanes for Simpson than he is for DeJulius or junior Eli Brooks. Teske should’ve had a field day against Nebraska but he didn’t and I think that unfamiliarity might be why. He had a massive size advantage but never really got it going and only scored nine points despite playing more than 30 minutes.

All in all, Michigan is certainly a much better team with Simpson on the floor. He’s a senior, a captain and essentially a coach on the floor. He’s been the head of the snake for Michigan’s defense for a couple of years now and is leading the nation in assists, which is obviously a big deal. He’s going to allow everyone to settle back into more familiar roles and should definitely inject some confidence into the team coming off of a win without him. Rutgers is playing as good as anybody in the Big Ten right now but with Simpson in the lineup a lot of people are going to give Michigan a much better chance, including myself.

