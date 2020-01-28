Here's What I'm Thinking...The Zavier Simpson Suspension

First off, I'm pretty damn surprised. I don't really know Zavier Simpson on a personal level, but I have dealt with him in person quite a few times including once before he even got to Michigan. He's always been very cordial and respectful regardless of the setting.

I've had a chance to see him person during practice just a few times and he really is like a coach on the floor. I've seen him grab other teammates by the jersey and direct them in a clear, concise and stern manner, which was followed by that teammate doing exactly what Simpson said. His teammates respect him and look to him during practices and games — to a fault at times. Recently we've seen guys defer to Simpson so often that the veteran point guard has been forced into poor, late-shot clock shots too regularly.

Because of the injury to Isaiah Livers and the youth of guys like Franz Wagner and developing sophomores, Simpson has had to do it all. He's leading the country in assists and is shooting more than he ever has throughout his Michigan career. Head coach Juwan Howard has referred to Simpson as his "Tom Brady" on more than one occasion this year, which speaks to his reputation among the coaches and his teammates. Following three games in a row of 40 or more minutes, Howard said that Simpson, if needed, would play every minute no matter how long the game was. "I trust him," Howard said. He even said that Simpson would refuse to come out of the game had Howard even attempted to put him on the bench.

As the son of a coach, a senior, a captain and the unquestioned leader of the Michigan basketball team, Simpson is probably the last guy I'd predict to receive a suspension due to a violation of team rules. But here we are. What does that mean for tomorrow's game against Nebraska?

David DeJulius.

Howard refused to say that DeJulius would replace Simpson in the starting lineup, but the decision to insert the sophomore is a no brainer and won't catch the Huskers off guard tomorrow. DeJulius is the only non-starter averaging more than 20 minutes per game and, as a true point guard, is the obvious choice to take Simpson's spot.

I personally think DeJulius could shine in a starting role. In high school he was cold blooded. He averaged nearly 28 points per game as a senior and could put a 40-piece on an opponent without breaking a sweat. He's a much better shooter than Simpson from three-point land and also has a midrange pull up in his repertoire, which could prove invaluable coming off pick and rolls.

Simpson does a lot very well, but other teams barely have to guard him and have no problem going under screens to take away the driving lane because he simply doesn't have a pull up game. DeJulius has the ability to make teams pay for that sagging approach. Will he? That remains to be seen because what we have seen, is just about everyone in maize and blue struggling to shoot the ball.

I'm not saying Michigan will be better with DeJulius in the lineup, but it will be different. I'm not sure DeJulius will reach Simpson's 8.3 assists per game number, but he can facilitate and can certainly score. DeJulius being more of a threat from 15-plus feet could create more open space on the court, so assists could be easier to find. Simpson has been finding teammates but he's really had to work for it. I don't expect to see DeJulius probing or circling the lane as much as Simpson does, which is okay if he's getting his and still finding opportunities for his teammates.

I would never say I'm glad to see Simpson out of the lineup, because he's been Michigan's MVP, but I am very intrigued by what DeJulius can do with 30-plus minutes of playing time.

What do you think of the Simpson suspension? What can DeJulius do in a starter's role? Comment below!!!