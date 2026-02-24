How to Watch, Score Prediction for Michigan Basketball vs. Minnesota

It was an exciting past week for Michigan. The Wolverines gained the No. 1 ranking ahead of their massive two-game week that involved Purdue and Duke. Michigan would end up splitting the two games — winning at Purdue while losing a close game to the Blue Devils.

Michigan is now ranked No. 3, but the Wolverines are able to turn their attention back on Big Ten play. With four games left, the Wolverines are in pole position to at least clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season.

The Wolverines will host the Gophers on Tuesday and Michigan knows what's at stake.

Here's how you can see Michigan in action, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, Feb. 24 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Network: BTN

BTN On the call: Kevin Kugler and LaPhonso Ellis

Kevin Kugler and LaPhonso Ellis Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Michigan has a sour taste in its mouth after having so many errors against Duke this past weekend. The Wolverines rebounded poorly and shot even worse, which resulted in a five-point loss.

The Wolverines have a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten with a win over Minnesota, and just because the Gophers have a 6-10 Big Ten record, Michigan can't overlook Minnesota.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gophers have won three of their last five games and that included a massive win over Michigan State. Minnesota has scoring ability — Cade Tyson averages 19.5 points per game and three other Gophers average double figure scoring.

However, Michigan is clearly the better team and if the Wolverines are focused on winning, this game shouldn't be that close. Expect Elliot Cadeau and the guards to play better than they did against Duke and the Wolverines capture a share of the Big Ten.

Final score: Michigan 89, Minnesota 72

Game Notes

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Michigan has two opportunities to clinch at least a share, or potentially the outright, Big Ten regular-season title. If successful, it would mark U-M's 16th Big Ten regular-season title and its first since 2021. Overall, the Wolverines have claimed 20 Big Ten championships, including four Big Ten Tournament titles.

Michigan holds a 99-71 lead in the all-time series against Minnesota; however, U-M has lost the last two meetings -- a 73-71 setback at Crisler Center (Jan. 4, 2024) and an 84-81 overtime loss on a last-second shot at Williams Arena (Jan. 16, 2025).

Michigan is one win away from its 100th all-time victory over Minnesota. Overall, U-M has recorded 100-plus wins against three Big Ten opponents -- Iowa (100-68), Michigan State (105-92) and Northwestern (121-60). In addition to Minnesota (99), the Wolverines have 98 all-time wins against Wisconsin.

U-M holds a 59-22 mark in Ann Arbor, despite the Gophers having won two of the last three games at Crisler Center.