Hunter Dickinson Speaks Out Against Michigan's Approach To NIL

It's been a month and a half since NIL went live and Michigan is falling further and further behind.

Michigan could be killing it when it comes to NIL, but it isn't, and now, one of the most recognizable athletes on campus is speaking out about it.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson recently joined former Michigan basketball player Stu Douglass on a podcast to talk about NIL. Dickinson didn't hold back — good for him.

For whatever reason, Michigan is standing in its own way, while other programs and universities around the country are fast tracking everything that is NIL, which is already creating an advantage for them. Current and prospective student athletes are already starting to hear about how Michigan is blowing this opportunity. The higher ups at U-M and within the athletic department need to get it together of they're going to be left in the dust worse than they already are.