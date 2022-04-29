Hunter Dickinson Sounds Off On Texas Tech Head Coach Mark Adams

Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson has never been one to keep his mouth shut. If something is on his mind, he's going to speak on it. He did so before about Michigan and NIL, and he did so again today in the wake of transfer target Terrence Shannon Jr. committing to Illinois. At the end of the season Shannon announced that he'd be leaving Texas Tech and it looked like Michigan was the heavy favorite. Instead, Shannon pledged to Illinois this afternoon. Dickinson seems to think that Shannon didn't pick the Illinis out of the goodness of his heart.

Dickinson is obviously saying a lot there. He mentions academics, boosters, prospective student athletes and their families and a coach abusing his power. It's a lot, but after spending significant time with Shannon during his visit to Ann Arbor, I tend to believe that Dickinson knows what he's talking about. He's not going to take to Twitter and just start spouting off specifics like that without being in the know.

As of now, the tweets have been deleted, but the damage (or necessary exposure) is done. They've been screenshotted and posted all over, even in the three or four minutes they existed.

For now, Shannon is committed to Illinois. It's going to be really interesting to see if anything changes. I'd guess not, but Dickinson said his piece. Now everyone has to figure out why and see if anything comes of it.