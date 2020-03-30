Isaiah Livers Discusses Future, Factors In Decision

Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers announced earlier today that he has declared for the NBA Draft but a final decision has not been made about his future. Livers explained the decision to see what's out there for him at the next level.

"It was more of just a decision of my family, coaches, mentors, loved ones all came together and just decided to see what opportunity the NBA created and test the waters," Livers explained. "I can show teams what I got and get evaluated and get some feedback. If they like you they can draft you and if not, you can go back to college. It’s kind of like a win-win for me. It’s a dream to play in the NBA, but I can keep me eligibility and play another year and get my education."

With the dream of playing in the NBA potentially close, Livers just wants to see what the NBA executives are thinking. It's a little tricky right now given the COVID-19 pandemic, but Livers still wants to gather as much information as possible before making a final decision.

"I definitely want the feedback," Livers said. "I want to keep my eligibility. I want to keep both doors open. I want the door to keep my name in the draft and the door to keep my eligibility. If things don’t work out, and they say I need another year of school or it would be really good going back to school, I don’t have a problem with that. It’s successful either way because I can get my education and my diploma and then declare for the draft next year. Or, if they like what they see right now, I can just keep my name in the draft. It’s good to have two options."

Livers has until June 3 to make that decision and he intends to use as much time as he needs in order to get it right.

"I’m open until the last day possible," Livers said. "It’s always good getting feedback so I’m actually blessed to even be in this opportunity so I can get feedback from these top-tier, NBA [guys]. Getting their thoughts on what they think of me so I know what to go back and work on."

With such a large decision looming, one wonders if Livers is leaning one way or the other. He did his best to remain neutral, but you have to imagine he'd love to find out he's draftable based on his word choices.

"I’m open. I’m an open book," he said. "I’m going to take everything into consideration and talk about it with people in my corner. I want the best opportunity and decision or me. If I have to come back to school, there’s no problem with that. I would always love to come back for another year at Michigan. If [the NBA] likes what they see, and teams are literally saying that they’ll draft me, then I’m pretty sure I’ll stay in the draft. It’s basically whatever the evaluations say. However that comes is how I’m going to make my decision.

"To be honest, if I could even get drafted it would be a dream that I’ve being dreaming for my whole life. It’s something I always wanted to do. Obviously I have to take into consideration of where I’d get drafted. I’m not really saying I want to be a lottery pick, first round, beginning of the second round — it doesn’t really matter. Whatever is the best opportunity for me is what I’ll pursue."

Livers didn't really pull any punches. If he's going to get drafted — anywhere — he's gone. If he's told that he'll likely be undrafted, he'll be back. I haven't seen his name on many mock board, so I feel like I'll be back, but if one teams likes him, his Michigan career is over.

