Analysis: Five-Star Hoops Commitment Isaiah Todd Still Mulling Future

In the article written by Corey Evans, Todd said he chose Michigan because of his relationship with head coach Juwan Howard but despite his ardor for his college coach, Todd didn't have a great reason for not signing a letter of intent during the early-signing period in November. 

"There is nothing that did not make me sign, but it is just that I didn’t," said Todd, who admitted he could follow RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball overseas before becoming NBA Draft eligible in 2021. "I have talked to RJ about how he likes it over there and how things are like off of the floor and what the differences would be compared to that and college. He said he loves it."

The first five-star to commit to the Howard regime, announcing his decision for Michigan over Kansas Oct. 17, Todd is ranked the No. 10 player nationally by Rivals.com. His pledge was a huge get for the Wolverines. If he ultimately doesn't play for the Maize and Blue, it would be a loss, but maybe not a significant loss. 

Message board chatter is alive from trusted basketball recruiting sources indicating Michigan's hot start - U-M is 8-1 and ranked fifth nationally after beating five Top 60 opponents (per KenPom.com), including No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 22 North Carolina in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis Championship - has ignited interest from more high-level recruits, including 7-1, 260-pound center Hunter Dickinson (ranked No. 38 by Rivals.com) and 6-6, 210-pound small forward Terrance Williams (a recent Georgetown decommitment ranked No. 94 nationally). 

The Wolverines are considered the favorite to land both - and Howard's son, Jace, a 6-7 wing rated the No. 180 player in the country by 247Sports.com -- and could add them to a freshman class that also includes 6-3 point guard Zeb Jackson (No. 59). 

Todd would be welcomed heartily, especially since his skill set as a 6-10, 210-pound 3/4 could give defenses fits and help fill some of the offense U-M will lose with the departure of senior big man Jon Teske, but the Wolverines are well stacked at the two wing spots, expected to feature (class designation is for 2020-21) senior Isaiah Livers, junior Brandon Johns Jr.,, sophomore Franz Wagner and sophomore Cole Bajema. An addition of Williams and Howard would give Michigan six players for two spots.

More than anything, a departure of Todd to Australia (or wherever he would go) might be about perception, but with Michigan rolling and Howard impressing in every way - in his media opportunities, with his on-court success, and in face-to-face meetings with recruits -- U-M will push on just fine with or without Todd.   

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/09/19

The keyboard commandos got their wish, and Michigan will now close its meh 2019 football season with Ohio State and Alabama. Be careful what you wish for.

How Do You Feel About Michigan Facing Alabama In The Citrus Bowl?

Michigan will take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl and people seem to have pretty strong opinions about it.

Michigan vs. Alabama Citrus Bowl Preview

Two of college football's greatest programs, Michigan and Alabama, will square off in the 2020 Citrus Bowl for only the 5th time ever.

Questions We're Asking Following A Weekend Of Hoops, Hockey & Football

In a busy weekend of football, basketball and hockey, we take a look at three stories emerging for each of Michigan's Big 3.

2019 Review: Michigan's Slow Start Vs. Middle Tennessee Forecast Future Struggles

In a series before the bowl game, we look back at Michigan's 2019 regular season and what each game revealed in hindsight about the Wolverines.

Video: Urban Meyer Breaks Down Michigan's Defensive Breakdowns

The former Ohio State coach points out how his successor beat Michigan, as well as how Michigan helped the Buckeyes' cause.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 8, 2019

Michigan basketball is now 8-1 after a gauntlet of a schedule because of key performances of a few players.

Opponent Tracker: Ducks, Cupcakes And Conference Clashes

Michigan basketball has a couple more tough games coming up over the next couple of weeks.

Bump Elliott Passes Away

A giant in the history of Michigan football, and Big Ten athletics as well, passed away on Sunday. Chalmers "Bump" Elliott was 94.

2019 Retrospective: Michigan's Most Difficult Games

We take a look back at the Wolverines' 2019 schedule, ranking the most difficult game to its biggest cakewalk.