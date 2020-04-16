Jace Howard Is On Scholarship....Again

Miami University School three-star small forward Jace Howard committed to Michigan on January 20 as a scholarship player. Then, just a little over a week ago, it was announced that he would be enrolling at Michigan as a walk-on in order to make room for graduate transfer point guard Mike Smith and five-stars Joshua Christopher and Isaiah Todd.

Fast forward to now, and Christopher is a Sun Devil and Todd is going pro overseas. Suddenly, Michigan has scholarships available, and now Howard is back on one.

It's been reported by various outlets that Howard will be back on scholarship now given the roster situation. Michigan still has one scholly available, but it's unclear exactly how they'll handle it.

With Howard back on scholarship, the roster breakdown looks like this:

The roster is still solid, especially if Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner return, which is expected. A potential starting five would be Mike Smith at point guard, Eli Brooks at the 2-spot, Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers at the three and the four, and freshman Hunter Dickinson at center. Guys like Austin Davis and Brandon Johns Jr. are going to be essential and you just hope that the other true freshmen can get up to speed in a hurry.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with that finals scholarship spot, because Michigan could certainly use a little more point guard/shooting guard help in terms of depth. Eli Brooks is better served as a two-guard and Zeb Jackson just might not be ready to play a backup role. However it plays out, Michigan is going to be just fine next season with a pretty talented roster.