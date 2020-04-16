WolverineDigest
Jace Howard Is On Scholarship....Again

Brandon Brown

Miami University School three-star small forward Jace Howard committed to Michigan on January 20 as a scholarship player. Then, just a little over a week ago, it was announced that he would be enrolling at Michigan as a walk-on in order to make room for graduate transfer point guard Mike Smith and five-stars Joshua Christopher and Isaiah Todd. 

Fast forward to now, and Christopher is a Sun Devil and Todd is going pro overseas. Suddenly, Michigan has scholarships available, and now Howard is back on one.

It's been reported by various outlets that Howard will be back on scholarship now given the roster situation. Michigan still has one scholly available, but it's unclear exactly how they'll handle it.

With Howard back on scholarship, the roster breakdown looks like this:

michigan basketball roster breakdown 4-16-20

The roster is still solid, especially if Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner return, which is expected. A potential starting five would be Mike Smith at point guard, Eli Brooks at the 2-spot, Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers at the three and the four, and freshman Hunter Dickinson at center. Guys like Austin Davis and Brandon Johns Jr. are going to be essential and you just hope that the other true freshmen can get up to speed in a hurry.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with that finals scholarship spot, because Michigan could certainly use a little more point guard/shooting guard help in terms of depth. Eli Brooks is better served as a two-guard and Zeb Jackson just might not be ready to play a backup role. However it plays out, Michigan is going to be just fine next season with a pretty talented roster.

Basketball

Howard's Choice: To Aggressively Pursue Five-Stars Or Not

After a pair of five-stars spurned Michigan, Juwan Howard might be asking if it's worth the trouble.

MichaelSpath

Four-Star 2022 Offensive Guard Carson Hinzman Has Ties To Michigan

Michigan is taking aim at one of the top offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle after offering Carson Hinzman on Wednesday. The Wisconsin product has a couple ties to Michigan and wants to get on campus soon.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/16/20

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering the most improbably win of that year -- the comeback against Iowa.

Steve Deace

BREAKING: Isaiah Todd Decommits From Michigan, Will Turn Pro Overseas

Michigan basketball takes another hit as five-star forward Isaiah Todd announces he will not sign with Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 10 — Erick All

Rising sophomore tight end Erick All was on the field a lot as a freshman and could be in line to make a big leap in year two.

Brandon Brown

2022 Defensive Tackle Derrick Shepard Elated By Michigan Offer

Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard, who trains with a trio of players that also hold U-M offers. This group, which includes Markus Allen, Rod Moore and C.J. Hicks, was set to visit Michigan last month but had to postpone the trip.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/15/20

Looking at Michigan's roster now, I look for them to try and add another ball-handler with the two available scholarships Juwan Howard still has.

Steve Deace

Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Raheem Anderson

Michigan appears to have its center of the future in four-star Raheem Anderson.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers Top 2023 Defensive End Recruit Keldrick Faulk

Yesterday, the Michigan staff showed its getting a head start on recruiting the 2023 class and issued an offer to defensive end Keldrick Faulk, who has all the makings of a big time national recruit.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Aidan Hutchinson

The rising junior continues to get better and better.

Brandon Brown