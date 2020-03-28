Jalen Rose Builds His All-Time Michigan Starting Five

Jalen Rose has become the most recognizable member of the Fab Five with spots on several ESPN programs. The former standout even started a school in Detroit and is as present as any former athlete around Ann Arbor. Earlier this week, as part of a segment on ESPN's NBA Countdown, Rose was asked to name the all-time starting five at U-M and he came up with a pretty damn good lineup.

PG - Trey Burke

"He’s the college player of the year," Rose said. "I remember that long jumper he made in the NCAA Tournament on the left wing against Kansas. I was drinking some hot sake and spilled it all over myself. I went crazy. I couldn’t believe he made that shot. I could not believe that that happened."

Burke won the Wooden and Naismith awards in 2013 and then headed off to the NBA after two seasons. He averaged 16.7 points and 5.7 assists during his two years in Ann Arbor and knocked down 36.7 percent of his 3-point shots.

SG - Jalen Rose

"I've got to be in there," Rose said. "Me and Trey have to be in the backcourt. I wasn’t Magic [Johnson]. I hoped to be Steve Smith — the big guard, Penny Hardaway. So guys that played the one and that was their gig, you know I’ve got to give love to that."

Rose spent three years in Ann Arbor and averaged 17.5 points and 3.9 assists per game over the course of his career. His freshman season was actually his best, where he averaged 17.6 points and 4 assists per contest. At 6-8, 210 pounds, Rose was a matchup nightmare at the point guard spot. He could certainly play off the ball with Burke running the show, but like he mentioned, he was a problem as a big guard in the early 90s.

SF - Glen Rice

"I've got to go Glen Rice," Rose said. "He won Michigan its first championship in that magical run after Steve Fisher took over the squad; he was shooting cats down. He was averaging 40 basically in the tournament. He went to the league, killed, was All-Star game MVP before. You know I’ve got to say G-Money."

All you need to know about Glen Rice is listed at the Bentley Historical Library...

The most prolific scorer in Michigan history, 6-7 forward Glen Rice led Michigan to the 1989 NCAA Championship. He set an NCAA Tournament record, scoring 184 points in six games, and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player and an All-American. He won Big Ten scoring titles and all-conference honors in 1988 and 1989. In addition to the Big Ten scoring record (2,442 points), Rice holds the Michigan record for season scoring (949 points), season field goals made (363 in 1988/89), season field goals attempted (629, 1988/89), three-point field goal percentage (51.56, 1988/89) and scoring in an NCAA Tournament game (39 vs Florida in 1988).

PF - Chris Webber

"I've got to say C-Webb — no doubt about it," Rose said. "He should be in the Hall of Fame. G-Rice better be in the Hall of Fame and when you see cats like Shaq, he was doing the spin-out dunk, Embiid does it now, Anthony Davis does it now. Only a couple of cats were doing that. It was like Shaq, Shawn Kemp and C-Webb. Spin out, catch the lob, and he was 20-10-5 in the league."

Before one-and-dones were so common, Webber played two years in Ann Arbor when he probably could've left after one. After averaging 17.4 points and 10 rebounds over his two-year career at U-M, Webber was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft. He was dominant, dynamic, athletic and smart as a Wolverine. He's on everyone's all-Michigan starting lineup.

C - Juwan Howard

"The next one — Juwan Howard. Big Nuke. He’s the technician," Rose said. "Mid-paint, turnaround jumper all day. Played defense, blocked shots, won a couple championships in the league and he’s coaching Michigan. He was the responsible one they finally gave the keys to. They took down the banners and we got a coach on the sideline. Just think about that; that’s crazy."

During his three years in Ann Arbor, Howard averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He wasn't as flashy or athletic as Webber, but like Rose said, he was a technician and made the most of his 6-9, 240-pound frame. He used angles, footwork and intelligence to become a dominant player in college and a 20-year pro.

