John Beilein Loses A Bet

You see pros square up bets all the time whenever there's a big matchup in college basketball — this time, it's John Beilein.

Whether it's Michigan and Ohio State on the football field, Duke and North Carolina on the basketball court or some intriguing matchup in the NCAA Tournament, there are rivalries and entertaining matchups that turn into friendly wagers between enemies-turned-teammates all over professional sports.

We see the results of it on social media all the time. A one-time Buckeye has to sport the Block M, a former Alabama football player has to put on Auburn gear or maybe a Dukie has to dress in Carolina blue. However it plays out, it's fun and obviously adds a little bit to the already heated matchups.

This time, it's former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein and former Villanova Wildcat hooper Saddiq Bey, who are now both Detroit Pistons. Obviously Villanova just knocked Michigan out of the tournament, which gave Bey a chance to rub it in just a bit.

It's not like Villanova is a huge rival of Michigan, but they've now knocked out the Wolverines a couple of times in recent memory and Beilein certainly remembers losing to Jay Wright and Co. in the national title game back in 2018. Still, it's all in good fun and you can see the smiles on both of their faces as Beilein sports the Villanova "V" hoodie. These kinds of wagers spice up already fun matchups and make for some good old fashioned ribbing around the hallways of professional sports buildings. Beilein is the victim this time, but Michigan fans are hoping he'll get to collect in the near future.