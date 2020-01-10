Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises PG Zavier Simpson

Zavier Simpson hasn't had a senior year without criticism, the argument going he's taking too many shots and not playing the game that he's best at - one as a distributor and floor general and not as a go-to scorer.

But during a season, especially since the start of December, in which many of Simpson's teammates have battled offensive slumps, the senior point guard has not shied away from attacking the hoop and taking the big shots.

It hasn't always gone as planned (i.e. the Oregon game) but Simpson can be brilliant, and that brilliance was on display last night as he led the Wolverines in scoring with 22 points, playing 49 of 50 possible minutes.

Simpson, in the words of WolverineDigest publisher Steve Deace, was the "Zavior" for the Maize and Blue, sentiments echoed by Juwan Howard.

Take your pick of key Simpson buckets:

• Hook shot to tie the score at 49-49 midway through the second half.

• Driving layup with 56 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 60-60.

• After falling behind 62-60 and its offensive possession stalling, coming out of a timeout, Simpson driving again for an impossible layup to tie the score with 19 seconds to go.

• Simpson scoring the first three points of the first overtime.

• Simpson getting to the hoop again to tie the score at 68-68 with 19 seconds left in the opening OT and grabbing a subsequent rebound on Purdue's missed game-winning shot.

• On a night where U-M was 5 for 26 behind the arc, delivering a dagger three-pointer for a 74-68 lead in the second overtime.

• Scoring the game's final points on a pair of free throws to extend Michigan's lead to six with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Simpson willed the Maize and Blue to a victory with his leadership and, more importantly on this night, making key basket after key basket when needed most.