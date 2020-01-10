Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises PG Zavier Simpson

MichaelSpath

Zavier Simpson hasn't had a senior year without criticism, the argument going he's taking too many shots and not playing the game that he's best at - one as a distributor and floor general and not as a go-to scorer. 

But during a season, especially since the start of December, in which many of Simpson's teammates have battled offensive slumps, the senior point guard has not shied away from attacking the hoop and taking the big shots. 

It hasn't always gone as planned (i.e. the Oregon game) but Simpson can be brilliant, and that brilliance was on display last night as he led the Wolverines in scoring with 22 points, playing 49 of 50 possible minutes. 

Simpson, in the words of WolverineDigest publisher Steve Deace, was the "Zavior" for the Maize and Blue, sentiments echoed by Juwan Howard. 

Take your pick of key Simpson buckets:

• Hook shot to tie the score at 49-49 midway through the second half. 

• Driving layup with 56 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 60-60.

• After falling behind 62-60 and its offensive possession stalling, coming out of a timeout, Simpson driving again for an impossible layup to tie the score with 19 seconds to go. 

• Simpson scoring the first three points of the first overtime. 

• Simpson getting to the hoop again to tie the score at 68-68 with 19 seconds left in the opening OT and grabbing a subsequent rebound on Purdue's missed game-winning shot. 

• On a night where U-M was 5 for 26 behind the arc, delivering a dagger three-pointer for a 74-68 lead in the second overtime. 

• Scoring the game's final points on a pair of free throws to extend Michigan's lead to six with 10 seconds left on the clock. 

Simpson willed the Maize and Blue to a victory with his leadership and, more importantly on this night, making key basket after key basket when needed most. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/10/20

Steve Deace

Continuing our series predicting the top 10 Michigan sports stories of 2020 with how we think the men's basketball season finishes in the Big Ten.

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Video: Jon Teske On A Hard-Fought Win Over Purdue

Steve Deace

Don't sleep on big sleep. He still had 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the Wolverines' double-overtime victory.

Video: Zavier Simpson On His Clutch Performance

Steve Deace

Michigan's star point guard discusses his MVP effort that lifted the Wolverines to a double-overtime victory over Purdue.

Video & Analysis: Howard Explains Why Michigan Did Not Double Williams

MichaelSpath

Juwan Howard explains why he did not give Jon Teske help defending Purdue big man Trevion Williams, who scored a career high 36 points.

Takeaways: Seniors Lead Michigan To Double-OT Win Over Purdue

MichaelSpath

Michigan prevailed for a 84-78 double-overtime victory against Purdue Thursday night at Crisler Center thanks to the play of its two seniors.

Zavior

Steve Deace

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson saves Michigan in a double-overtime thriller against Purdue.

Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Hoops Ahead Of Purdue Matchup

MichaelSpath

Former Wolverine center Chris Young talks Michigan-Purdue ahead of tonight's game and what he needs to see from Eli Brooks, David DeJulius and Franz Wagner.