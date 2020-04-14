WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Juwan Howard's Reputation As A Recruiter Not Damaged By Recent Developments

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard got his first major taste of defeat on the recruiting trail last night when five-star Joshua Christopher spurned the Wolverines for Arizona State. Fast forward to just a little bit ago, and Michigan also lost five-star pledge Isaiah Todd who will play overseas instead of in college. Both developments are huge bummers, but they do not come close to defining Howard as a recruiter. Recruiting is cutthroat and the best of the best take some losses from time to time and last night's miss won't be Howard's last. He has already proven to be pretty damn good at that part of the job and he'll get many more opportunities to win those battles.

Jason Jordan is Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting so he's heard a lot about Howard when it comes to the Fab Fiver's prowess as a recruiter. The pain from the swing and miss on Christopher and the loss of Todd will fade, but Howard's ability to bring talent to Ann Arbor is only going to grow.

"Every kid I talk to loves Juwan Howard or, their dad loves Juwan Howard," Jordan explained. "Juwan is a players’ coach. Kids talk to him one time, even on the phone, literally, one time, and Michigan is on the list. He’s done an amazing job in year one. You couldn’t script a foundation for future recruiting and a reputation, which is everything, any better."

Jordan even broke down a specific case where Michigan flew up a star's leaderboard all because of Howard.

"I can give you a great example," Jordan said. "Michigan wasn’t even on the list for [five-star power forward] Greg Brown early on. Then, his dad was like, ‘No, they’re on the list now because Juwan’s there.’ That's really all it was — no other factors."

Howard is personal friends with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He has two sons who are currently recruits in their own right. He's part of the most iconic college basketball troop in the history of the sport. Couple those things with the type of reputation, personality and approach that Howard has and he's going to get into any living room he wants.

The dude has it. 

Howard making Christopher a priority so early is the sole reason that the Wolverines were even involved in the first place. He's also the reason Todd committed to the Wolverines when he did. Does it suck that U-M lost out on rare talents like Christopher and Todd so late in the game? Absolutely. But if you hear people talk about Howard, you know there will be plenty of reasons to celebrate in the future.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Isaiah Todd Decommits From Michigan, Will Turn Pro Overseas

Michigan basketball takes another hit as five-star forward Isaiah Todd announces he will not sign with Michigan.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Recruiting Notebook: New Offers Out In 2021 Class

Michigan has scoured the country as of late in search of players to add to its 2021 class. Recently, U-M has offered a pair of promising athletes, and one already has Michigan in his top 10.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/14/20

Finding the silver lining in whatever that was we just went through with Josh Christopher. And it wasn't hard as I thought it would be. In fact, this was all so strangely familiar.

Steve Deace

Michigan Football Snapshot: Zach Charbonnet

Rising sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet had a great freshman season but could be in line for a reduced role in 2020.

Brandon Brown

by

Jeronclayton

BREAKING: Five-Star Joshua Christopher Spurns Michigan, Commits To Arizona State

Five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher has committed to Arizona State over Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Commitment Primer: Five-Star Shooting Guard Josh Christopher Is Ready

Five-star guard Joshua Christopher is set to make his decision later today.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

2022 Four-Star Lineman Billy Schrauth Looking To Visit Michigan Again After Picking Up Offer

Out of the 2022 class, four-star lineman Billy Schrauth is one of the most recent players to pick up a Michigan offer. Schrauth was on campus last year for a Michigan home game, and the rising prospect is looking forward to his next trip to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/13/20

Today is supposedly (finally) the big day for Josh Christopher. Does the 5-star sign with the Wolverines?

Steve Deace

by

UMfb

Michigan Football Snapshot: Cameron McGrone

Cameron McGrone should be one of the better linebackers in the conference next season.

Brandon Brown

Defensive End Arden Walker Looking To Visit Michigan After U-M Offer

After picking up a Michigan offer last week, three-star defensive end Arden Walker is getting to know the U-M staff. Walker FaceTimed with head coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday and is set to learn more about the team’s strategy from defensive line coach Shaun Nua later this week.

Eric Rutter