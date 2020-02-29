Seniors Kayla Robbins, Akienreh Johnson Talk Career, NCAA Hopes

Michigan seniors Kayla Robbins and Akienreh "AK" Johnson were this week's #GameOfMyLife interviews. Robbins started the first 18 games of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Nebraska. She was averaging career highs in points (11.6 per game) and rebounds (5.2 per game).

Johnson has started all 28 games for the 19-9 Wolverines, and is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Both players will be honored Sunday when Michigan hosts No. 22 Indiana at noon at Crisler Center for Senior Day.

The Maize and Blue are currently projected to be an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament and are the sixth seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament. They could rise as high as five but fall no lower than seventh depending on the game against the Hoosiers.

In this interview, Robbins and Johnson explain how they ended up at Michigan as a pair of out-of-state recruits, what their first few seasons were like, breaking through as starters in their senior season, what they aim to accomplish in the postseason, and what their individual legacies will be.