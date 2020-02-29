WolverineDigest
Seniors Kayla Robbins, Akienreh Johnson Talk Career, NCAA Hopes

MichaelSpath

Michigan seniors Kayla Robbins and Akienreh "AK" Johnson were this week's #GameOfMyLife interviews. Robbins started the first 18 games of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Nebraska. She was averaging career highs in points (11.6 per game) and rebounds (5.2 per game). 

Johnson has started all 28 games for the 19-9 Wolverines, and is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Both players will be honored Sunday when Michigan hosts No. 22 Indiana at noon at Crisler Center for Senior Day. 

The Maize and Blue are currently projected to be an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament and are the sixth seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament. They could rise as high as five but fall no lower than seventh depending on the game against the Hoosiers. 

In this interview, Robbins and Johnson explain how they ended up at Michigan as a pair of out-of-state recruits, what their first few seasons were like, breaking through as starters in their senior season, what they aim to accomplish in the postseason, and what their individual legacies will be. 

Basketball

Three Questions Surrounding Shea Patterson's Fifth-Year Comments

While speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, Shea Patterson said that he would've loved a fifth year at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Johnny Luck

The Big Ten's Toughest Four-Game Stretches In 2020

Michigan's most difficult four-game stretch in 2020 will see the Wolverines play teams that won 73.6% of their games last year.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/28/20

Based on the disappointing NFL scouting reports we're getting of Shea Patterson, should we be concerned about the untested youngsters who couldn't beat him out?

Steve Deace

dieseldub

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Decision To Start Brandon Johns Jr.

With Eli Brooks out, David DeJulius seemed like the most obvious replacement, but Juwan Howard went with Brandon Johns Jr. instead.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Nico Collins Poised For Breakout Season In 2020

Nico Collins is slimmer, trimmer and fast according to a tweet from Josh Gattis.

Brandon Brown

Dashcam Video Of Zavier Simpson On Night Of Crash Made Public

Dashcam video of Zavier Simpson has surfaced from his peculiar interaction with the police from the night of his car accident.

Brandon Brown

Video: David DeJulius Pulls No Punches Explaining Loss To Wisconsin

Sophomore David DeJulius was tough on himself and his team's performance against the Badgers that resulted in a home loss.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 27th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET rankings.

Steve Deace

DezzNutz1001

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites over the Badgers in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

Reghamster

Video: Franz Wagner On His Own Performance, Eli Brooks' Absence, Loss To Wisconsin

Franz Wagner spoke after Michigan's seven-point home loss against Wisconsin.

Brandon Brown