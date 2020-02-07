Listen: How To Handle Playing Jon Teske And Austin Davis

Michigan has now lost three home games in a row and a fourth could be on the way tomorrow as the Wolverines host the Spartans. Unsurprisingly, senior center Jon Teske has struggled in U-M's losses, which included the most recent defeat against Ohio State. Teske played 35 minutes and went just 1-for-7 from the floor scoring a grand total of three points against the Buckeyes. He also went 0-for-3 from three point range.

Backup big man Austin Davis, on the other hand, scored a career high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting in just 14 minutes of action against OSU. Davis' downfall is on the defensive end of the floor but he's proven this year that he can bang, get a few buckets and legitimately give Teske a solid break.

So the question is, how should Juwan Howard handle his big man rotation? Should Teske's minutes be reduced while Davis' increase? Some fans are suggesting that Davis start, which just isn't possible. Davis fouls way too often to be a starter and he simply isn't effective enough on defense. Still, he's shown that he's valuable and could probably get more of a run.

Michael Spath and Zach Shaw discussed the dilemma yesterday on Inside the Huddle, which provided some good discussion and also brought up some interesting ideas about how the two should be used separately and together.

How would you handle the minutes? Do you think Teske should be asked to do some different things on the court? Comment below!!!