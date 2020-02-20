WolverineDigest
Listen: Michigan Basketball Is Getting Hot At The Right Time

Brandon Brown

Michigan basketball went on the road at Rutgers last night and handed the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the season — without Isaiah Livers. Juwan Howard has used some interesting lineups this year, inserted Brandon Johns Jr. into the starting five with Livers out and trusted Colin Castleton last night in one of the biggest road tests of the season. 

Things like that have galvanized the team and injected large amounts of confidence into a bunch of guys that probably didn't have that much at the beginning of the year. It's setting Michigan up for a great run to close out the regular season and should give them a lot of momentum as post season play approaches. 

Michael Spath and Zach Shaw discussed how Michigan basketball is peaking right now and what it means moving forward.

I could not be more impressed by Michigan's win last night. When I found out that Isaiah Livers was going to miss the game, I pretty much chalked it up as a loss. I started thinking about my topics for after the game and the main focus was going to be that this team is only as good as Livers' health. And I was wrong.

For the reason I outlined above, this team is battle tested and ready for anything. Other teams had 17 opportunities to beat Rutgers at home and failed. Michigan, without its best player, sent the Scarlet Knights back to their dorms with an L for the first time this year. That's another quality win for the Wolverines' resumé and another massive boost in confidence. With five regular season games left, Howard and his boys should honestly feel like they can win all five.

What impressed you most about last night? How will U-M finish the remaining five games? Comment below!!!

