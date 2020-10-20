Austin Davis Critiques Himself To Perfection

Anyone who has watched Austin Davis play basketball knows he has some limitations. Davis included.

At 6-10, 250 pounds he's usually not the tallest player on the floor, although he may be the strongest. He's definitely not the fleetest of foot and he doesn't have 25-foot range like some of today's bigs. Still, he gets the most out of his body and his abilities and was extremely effective in spurts last year for the Wolverines.

Even with everything that he did well last year, he still struggled in a few key areas and Davis himself knows it. He broke down his biggest weakness in a way that not every player can. It was refreshing, it was informative and it was accurate.