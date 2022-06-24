Caleb Houstan Drafted Early In The Second Round

Caleb Houstan didn't get selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, but it didn't take long for his name to be called once the second round started.

Former Michigan wing Caleb Houstan decided to stay in the NBA Draft and early in the second round, he heard his name called. The Orlando Magic selected Houstan with the No. 32 overall pick. He joins fellow former Wolverines Moe Wagner, Franz Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis in Orlando. The full release from Michigan basketball is below.

Houston, who is the third first-year Wolverine to leave early for the NBA Draft, becomes the 64th all-time U-M player drafted into the NBA. He joins No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero (Duke) as well as former Wolverines Franz and Moritz Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis in Orlando.

One of two Wolverines to start all 34 games last season, Houstan averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his lone season in Ann Arbor. Posting double figures in half of his games (17), he had back-to-back career-high games of 21 points against Rutgers (Feb. 23) and No. 15 Illinois (Feb. 27).

With 55 percent of his offense from long range, Houstan led the Wolverines with 60 three-pointers. He became the first Michigan freshman to eclipse 50 in a season since Ignas Brazdeikis (56; 2018-19), who also is a native of Mississauga, Ontario. In addition to his scoring, Houstan had 11 games with 5+ rebounds, grabbing a career-best 10 twice against Tarleton State (Nov. 24) and at Wisconsin (Feb. 10).