Twitter Responds To Caris LeVert's Big Game

BrandonBrown

Former Michigan standout Caris LeVert is arguably the best player for the Brooklyn Nets right now as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving work on getting healthy. Thursday night inside the bubble, LeVert went for 37 points on 16-of-29 shooting, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing six boards.

The fourth-year pro has gotten better and better during his time in the NBA and is now starting to get attention from the national media and star players around the league.

Portland Trailblazers superstar Damian Lillard was on the winning side of the contest against the Nets on Thursday night but could not ignore LeVert's performance.

"Caris LeVert is cold," Lillard said during a post-game interview. 

Here's what other prominent people around the sports world were saying as LeVert did his thing against Portland.

LeVert's big game against the Trailblazers wasn't just a flash in the pan either. He's been getting it done all year and has really taken his game to another level during his time in the bubble.

More and more people are going to get to see what LeVert can do as the NBA Playoffs start up. The No. 7 Nets will take on the No. 2 Toronto Raptors in the first round. Game one of that series will take place in just three days.

