Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Discusses Challenge Of Defending Matt Haarms

MichaelSpath

As a junior this year, 7-3 center Matt Haarms is averaging a career high 11.5 points per game. However, he's shooting at a lower clip from two (63.0% compared to 67.9% last year) and at the free throw line, though there has been a bit of an uptick from three (he's at 35.0% on 20 attempts). 

His effective field goal percentage has dropped to 60.9 from 64.8 last year as his proficiency at grabbing defensive rebounds. 

However, Haarms can still be a force: in both Purdue Big Ten wins this season, he was Kenpom.com's "MVP," contributing 26 points and nine rebounds in a 83-78 double-overtime Jan. 2 victory over Minnesota and 12 points with seven rebounds in a 58-44 win over Northwestern Dec. 8. 

Michigan and Purdue only met once a year ago, and U-M senior Jon Teske had his way with Haarms, Teske scoring 17 with eight boards while Haarms had just five points on 2 of 6 shooting with two boards. Best of all, Teske and company were able to keep Haarms out of the paint, limiting the junior to just three shots near the hoop. 

With Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline gone, sophomores Eric Hunter and Aaron Wheeler are growing into their games and sophomore Trevion Williams is overtaking Haarms for minutes at the '5' so this Boilermakers' team is much more than its Goliath from Amsterdam. 

Still, if U-M can limit Haarms' production it should have a great chance to win: Purdue is 6-1 in games this season when Haarms contributes 10 points or more and just 3-5 when he does not.   

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Steve Deace

The former Detroit area prep star never found a home at Michigan, so now he's looking for a new home.

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

Video: Debuting A New Show Called Bigger Ten

Steve Deace

Each week this show will break down all the big news in the Big Ten. Check out the first episode here.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Offseason Football News

Steve Deace

The latest episode of Michigan Podcast tackles recent offseason football news, and whether we're now a basketball school.