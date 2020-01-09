Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Discusses Challenge Of Defending Matt Haarms

As a junior this year, 7-3 center Matt Haarms is averaging a career high 11.5 points per game. However, he's shooting at a lower clip from two (63.0% compared to 67.9% last year) and at the free throw line, though there has been a bit of an uptick from three (he's at 35.0% on 20 attempts).

His effective field goal percentage has dropped to 60.9 from 64.8 last year as his proficiency at grabbing defensive rebounds.

However, Haarms can still be a force: in both Purdue Big Ten wins this season, he was Kenpom.com's "MVP," contributing 26 points and nine rebounds in a 83-78 double-overtime Jan. 2 victory over Minnesota and 12 points with seven rebounds in a 58-44 win over Northwestern Dec. 8.

Michigan and Purdue only met once a year ago, and U-M senior Jon Teske had his way with Haarms, Teske scoring 17 with eight boards while Haarms had just five points on 2 of 6 shooting with two boards. Best of all, Teske and company were able to keep Haarms out of the paint, limiting the junior to just three shots near the hoop.

With Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline gone, sophomores Eric Hunter and Aaron Wheeler are growing into their games and sophomore Trevion Williams is overtaking Haarms for minutes at the '5' so this Boilermakers' team is much more than its Goliath from Amsterdam.

Still, if U-M can limit Haarms' production it should have a great chance to win: Purdue is 6-1 in games this season when Haarms contributes 10 points or more and just 3-5 when he does not.