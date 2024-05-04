Former Michigan PG, NBA Vet Darius Morris Dead At 33
Saturday afternoon brought tragic news across the Michigan sporting landscape as Darius Morris was found dead at 33 years old. According to TMZ, Morris was discovered on Thursday in the Los Angeles area, though specific details regarding his cause of death have not been released.
"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” Morris’ family told TMZ. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
During his two-year stint as a Wolverine, Morris helped run John Beilein’s offense, and was a prolific passer as Michigan’s point guard. During the 2010-11 season, Morris led the Big Ten in assists, and he earned their-team All-Big Ten honors for his standout campaign. That year, Morris also set the U-M single-season assist record with 235 helpers on the year, though both Trey Burke and Zavier Simpson would go on to later eclipse that mark. From a larger perspective, Morris helped lead Michigan Basketball out of the abyss, and his influence helped the program lend big recruits in the coming years who changed the program. So, Morris played an integral role for Michigan despite entering a less than ideal hooping situation at the time.
After college, Morris was selected in the 2nd round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 41 overall). Morris spent two seasons with the Lakers before bouncing around between the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets over the next two seasons before playing some basketball in China and France to round out his career.
