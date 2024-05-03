Michgian Football Recruiting: New Commit Avery Gach Is NASTY
Michigan's recruiting hasn't exactly been humming along despite coming off a national championship, but earlier today it got a nice boost when Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves offensive tackle Avery Gach committed to the Wolverines.
It's not exactly a shocker when an in-state lineman picks the Wolverines, but it's still nice when that player has more than 40 offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. That's exactly the case with Gach and it's for a couple of reasons.
One, he's already 6-5, 290 pounds before he's even done with his junior year of high school. He also carries that weight very well and still has room on his frame to add even more bulk. Two, he's very light on his feet, which shows itself in his pass sets and when he's getting to the next level and out in space on run plays. And third, and perhaps most importantly, he is nasty. The big junior is credited with 90 pancake blocks during his junior year and most of them are violent in nature. When you put on his tape, you just see play after play of him running his feet, driving defenders into the turf back first and then he finishes them off by rubbing his chest plate or belt right in their face. He didn't give up a sack or even a single quarterback hurry during his entire junior campaign. The kid is good, big and mean.
He's just the fifth member of Michigan's 2025 class, but he's a good one. It's essential to land in-state kids like him, and Sherrone Moore and Co. did just that. With how Michigan runs the ball, linemen should be lining up to play for Moore and the Wolverines. Heck, six U-M linemen were at the NFL Combine in February and three of them were just drafted. The other three all signed UDFA contracts and will at least get a shot at playing on Sundays. That's a solid endorsement for guys like Gach, and when they're in your backyard, you have to land them. Moore, new offensive line coach Grant Newsome, and the rest of the Michigan contingent, did just that with a very appealing lineman prospect.