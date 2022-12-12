Skip to main content

Dug McDaniel Recognized For Performance In First Start

Michigan freshman point guard Dug McDaniel rose to the occasion in his first start.

It's a real big bummer that Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the year with a torn ACL, but him going down opened the door for freshman Dug McDaniel to step up and that's exactly what he did in his first start against Big Ten foe Minnesota. After turning in a close-to-perfect game in the big win, McDaniel was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors. The official release from Michigan can be read below.

After Michigan lost graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn to a season-ending injury in London vs. Kentucky, the Wolverines traveled back to the states and then to Minneapolis for the Big Ten opener with freshman Dug McDaniel making his first career start. In a near perfect game, McDaniel scored a career-best 15 points, going 5-for-6 from the field and a career-best 3-for-3 from long range. Adding two rebounds, he posted a team- and game-best seven assists (his third game with 5-plus assists this season) and added a career-best three steals in career-best 27 minutes. McDaniel earns his first conference accolade and it marks the second for U-M this season (Jett Howard, Nov. 14).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Wolverines

dug mcdaniel
Basketball

Dug McDaniel Recognized For Performance In First Start

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Three Biggest Surprise Michigan Players In 2022

By Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football
Football

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221212_101532064
Football

Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Jim Harbaugh Got It Right with JJ McCarthy

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_011828056
Football

Blake Corum Is The Best Running Back In The Country

By Brandon Brown