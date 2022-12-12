Dug McDaniel Recognized For Performance In First Start

It's a real big bummer that Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the year with a torn ACL, but him going down opened the door for freshman Dug McDaniel to step up and that's exactly what he did in his first start against Big Ten foe Minnesota. After turning in a close-to-perfect game in the big win, McDaniel was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors. The official release from Michigan can be read below.

After Michigan lost graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn to a season-ending injury in London vs. Kentucky, the Wolverines traveled back to the states and then to Minneapolis for the Big Ten opener with freshman Dug McDaniel making his first career start. In a near perfect game, McDaniel scored a career-best 15 points, going 5-for-6 from the field and a career-best 3-for-3 from long range. Adding two rebounds, he posted a team- and game-best seven assists (his third game with 5-plus assists this season) and added a career-best three steals in career-best 27 minutes. McDaniel earns his first conference accolade and it marks the second for U-M this season (Jett Howard, Nov. 14).