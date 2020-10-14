SI.com
Sklar Brothers Took Extreme Measures To Watch Fab Five Battle Top-Ranked Duke

Eric Rutter

By attending the University of Michigan in the early 1990s, comedians Randy and Jason Sklar were privileged enough to see a laundry list of great U-M sporting moments.

From "The Catch" to "The Pose" to watching the Fab Five blossom into full-fledged super stars, the Sklar brothers had a front row seat to an electric era of Michigan sports.

And during a Saturday, Dec. 15, 1991 meeting between the Fab Five and the reigning No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, the Sklar brothers were literally seated in the front row as U-M nearly pulled off a dramatic upset.

Watch the attached video to hear the Sklar brothers recount the drastic measures they took to ensure their up close and personal seating arrangement for what was a legendary game.

What is your favorite memory from the Fab Five era? From that time period in general, which Michigan moment ranks No. 1 on your list? Let us know!

