BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Loses Player To Transfer Portal

Michigan basketball landed a transfer yesterday, but loses a potentially big piece of its roster today.

Per his own social media account, point guard Frankie Collins is leaving Michigan.

Buzz that Collins might transfer started to pick up over the last couple of days but this one is surprising considering that he was in line to be the starting point guard next season. Michigan landed Princeton transfer and combo guard Jaelin Llewellyn yesterday, which may have rubbed Collins the wrong way. Given the current make up of U-M's roster, it seemed like the two could've coexisted.

Collins played in 31 games as a true freshman but didn't get major minutes behind fifth-year senior transfer DeVante' Jones. He did start once in Jones' absence, but averaged just 11 minutes per contest. When he was on the court, he did some things that had U-M fans really excited about his future. Now, that future will take place elsewhere.

frankie collins basketball
Basketball

BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Loses Player To Transfer Portal

By Brandon Brown44 seconds ago
