Franz Wagner Among Elite Company

Franz Wagner is having one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the Orlando Magic.

Any time a basketball player's name is mentioned among Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway, they're probably doing something right. That's exactly the case with former Michigan star and standout rookie Franz Wagner. As of last night, Wagner is second all time among Magic rookies in scoring through their first 30 games.

It's not really surprising that Wagner is behind Shaq, but the fact that he's outpacing Penny is quite noteworthy. Throw in Victor Oladipo and Dennis Scott at No. 4 and 5 and you can see why Magic fans and the brass in the front office are so excited about the German-born Wolverine.

Magic assistant coach Bret Brielmaier spends a lot of time watching film and working one-on-one with Wagner and almost can't believe what he sees sometimes.

"He does something new that we all see and we’re like, 'Wow, that was really high level,’” Brielmaier told the Orlando Sentinel. “He wasn’t a heavy usage guy in Michigan, so [running the point/pick and roll] is a little foreign to him. He has a very special and unique ability to digest information, comprehend the information and then apply the information. A lot of it is just instinctual for him. He just feels and knows how to play this game.”

Wagner has averaged 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals in the Magic’s nine December games, which has also gotten the attention of his teammates. Veteran wing Terrance Ross has been right there through Wagner's first 30 games and is certainly glad they wear the same uniform.

“I watched summer league and I watched Franz play, and he did a lot of good things out there, but the leap me made from summer league to now — it’s been like 10 leaps,” Ross said. “He can do everything out there. He reminds me of Gordon Hayward, but with a lot more size.

"I’m excited to see what he turns into.”