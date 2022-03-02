Howard Eisley Sheds Light On Offensive Approach With Juwan Howard Out

Michigan assistant coach Howard Eisley has stepped into an "offensive coordinator" role with Juwan Howard out and he's done a very solid job overall. Last night against Michigan State, Eisley was masterful.

The humble assistant sheepishly laughed off the idea of calling a "flawless game" as interim head coach Phil Martelli suggested, but it was clear that everything Eisley dialed up worked. Look no further than Hunter Dickinson's career-high 33 points.

"Hunter was great," Eisley said. "We were able to get the ball where we needed to get it and Hunter did the rest. He was great last night in the way he took his time on the post and really got whatever shot he wanted."

Eisley also talked about how he's handling his new role with Juwan sidelined for five games.

"Coach Howard calls all the plays [normally]," Eisley explained. "If I see something I will give him some input but it's him calling all of our offensive sets.

"Obviously it's been an adjustment. Not really having done it before at this level. I feel very comfortable in doing it because me and Coach usually go over what we think will be successful."

Last night, everything was successful. Dickinson had an advantage over everyone trying to defend him and Eisley recognized that and exploited it. Now, Eisley will attempt to dial up two more masterpieces as the Wolverines prepare for a home game against Iowa, followed by the regular season finale in Columbus against Ohio State.